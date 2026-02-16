Raptors' Next Five Games After All-Star Break Filled With Opportunity

The Toronto Raptors are facing a crucial stretch of games when they come back from the All-Star break.

Here's a look at the five games they will face to close out the month of February.

Thursday, Feb. 19 at Chicago Bulls

The Raptors just beat the Bulls at home earlier this month, and they will need to take care of these winnable games in the second half of the season. The Bulls have completely restructured their roster, making several trades at the deadline, and it is a team that is projected to finish in the lottery. Therefore, the Raptors have a golden opportunity to start the second half on the right foot and need to pull out a win against the Bulls.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram dribbles against Chicago Bulls guard Anfernee Simons. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Sunday, Feb. 22 at Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are in a slightly different position than the Bulls, as they have been fighting to get out of the lottery section of the standings. The Bucks won five of their last six games before the break, even though Giannis Antetokounmpo is still suffering from a calf strain. Whether Antetokounmpo is on the floor or not, the Raptors need to put their heads together and keep their potential win streak alive.

Tuesday, Feb. 24 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Raptors are looking for a season series sweep against the Thunder when they make their annual trip to Canada. The Thunder may not have Canadian MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been dealing with an injury for the past couple of weeks, but they have a chance to grab a big win against Oklahoma City.

Wednesday, Feb. 25 vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Raptors will face Victor Wembanyama in the Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back, which will be a challenge for the team. However, grabbing a win against one of the top teams in the league would give them a lot of confidence moving forward.

The Raptors have just one win against the top six teams in the league, beating the Thunder on the road last month. Getting at least one win in this two-game stretch would be big, but coming out on top in both games would be huge.

Saturday, Feb. 28 at Washington Wizards

The Raptors are taking on the Wizards to close out the month, where they get another shot to pull out a win against a rebuilding team. The Raptors have to take advantage of these games down the stretch of the season like they have over the course of the year so far.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories