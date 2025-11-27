Raptors get good injury news on RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors wing RJ Barrett is having one of the most impactful seasons of his young NBA career, but after an incredible start, he is set to miss some time.

After ruling out Barrett for the second consecutive game ahead of their matchup with the Indiana Pacers, the Raptors announced an optimistic injury update that suggests the standout wing should return to action after a week with a knee sprain.

"The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday that medical imaging has revealed no structural damage to the right knee of guard-forward RJ Barrett. He has been diagnosed with a sprain and will be reevaluated in seven days. His condition will then be updated as appropriate," the Raptors announced.

Injury update on RJ Barrett:



Imaging revealed NO structural damage. He will be reevaluated in 7 days. Just a right knee sprain. pic.twitter.com/eBUuJNAXzD — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) November 26, 2025

What games will Barrett miss?

Of course, it is unfortunate that the Raptors will be without Barrett for the next week, but having no structural damage is undoubtedly a great sign.

Barrett is now expected to miss Toronto's next four games, which includes the following matchups:

11/26: Raptors vs. Pacers

11/29: Raptors at Hornets

11/30: Raptors at Knicks

12/2: Raptors vs. Trail Blazers

Of course, the Raptors would love to have Barrett on the floor, but there is no doubt that these are some favorable matchups for Toronto, regardless of whether Barrett is playing or not. Sure, his return to Madison Square Garden would be noteworthy, but the Raptors have the potential to still go 4-0 or 3-1 in this stretch of games without him.

Barrett's impact this season

Nov 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Through 17 games this season, Barrett has averaged 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while shooting 50.6 per cent from the field and playing high-level defense. The Raptors have had one of the most well-rounded lineups in the NBA this season, leading them to 13 wins in their first 18 games, and Barrett has played a huge part in that.

The Raptors got their first taste of life without Barrett with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, but his absence was barely felt as Brandon Ingram erupted for 37 points. Of course, Ingram is not expected to explode for a new season-high every game, as the Raptors will likely feel Barrett's absence more as the week goes on.

Second-year guard Ja'Kobe Walter earned his first start of the season in place of Barrett, finishing with just five points on 2-8 shooting from the field and 1-5 from three-point range. This is a great opportunity for Walter to make his mark as a starter at this level, but it will be interesting to see how Toronto continues to adjust to Barrett being out of the lineup.