Raptors' Brandon Ingram reveals mindset behind 37-point performance vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors picked up a huge 110-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to extend their winning streak to eight games and improve to 13-5 on the season. As the Raptors sit in second place in the Eastern Conference, they are in a position to be legitimate contenders this season.

In the statement win over the Cavaliers, Brandon Ingram led the way with 37 points on 15-30 shooting from the field and 5-11 from three-point range, setting a new season-high.

After the game, Ingram was asked if he knew he would be in store for a huge performance to lead the Raptors to a win.

"Two things. I knew the possibility that RJ [Barrett] wouldn't be in the lineup tonight, and I knew collectively we were all going to have to step up a little bit with scoring and how effective he is on the defensive end," Ingram said. "And the other thing is that I didn't do much of nothing last night. So it was a fitting time to do something tonight."

Ingram comes up big for the Raptors

Not only did Ingram lead the way with 37 points, but he continues to impress on defense as well. As a team, the Raptors held the Cavaliers to just 99 points, with star guard Donovan Mitchell finishing with just 17. The Raptors have been surprisingly impressive on both ends of the floor this season, and they will not lose many games when defending at this level.

Ingram was also asked about how he is fitting in to the Raptors' system on both offense and defense.

"That was one of the things that I wanted to do," Ingram continued. "Looking at them last year, seeing how hard they worked on the defensive end. I wanted to fit right in and make sure my defensive pressure was the same and that I was bringing my ability to the game too."

Nov 21, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brandon Ingram (3) of the Toronto Raptors dribbles against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Ingram is now averaging 21.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game on the season while shooting 48.6 per cent from the field. While the Raptors cannot expect him to drop 37 points every game, if he can keep up this level of two-way play, Toronto will continue to be on the verge of being legitimate contenders in the East.

Even with RJ Barrett sidelined, the Raptors pulled off a huge win over the Cavaliers, and their star duo of Ingram and Scottie Barnes is looking like one of the best in the East.