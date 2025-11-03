Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic not worried about key player's slow start
Toronto Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley isn't performing at the highest possible level through the first seven games of the regular season.
Quickley, 26, is averaging 12.7 points and 6.3 assists per game while shooting just over 39 percent from the field and under 28 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Despite his sluggish start, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic isn't too worried about Quickley's long-term impact.
“We all know what kind of player he is,’’ Rajakovic said of Quickley via Toronto Sun reporter Ryan Wolstat. “There is no secret formula. We’ve gotta take it one game at a time.
“I need to do a better job of building his confidence and making sure he knows how important he is. I think he’s going to be just fine.”
Quickley struggling for Raptors
Quickley's numbers may be alarming, but it is still very early in the season and he has time to get back on track. His individual stats may be worrisome, but the Raptors as an offense appear to be figuring things out.
“We showed flashes of how we can be aggressive offensively, how we can score in transition,” Rajaković said via The Athletic insider Eric Koreen ahead of the team's win against the Memphis Grizzlies.
“We saw flashes that we could be really good running on makes and misses. We did a really good job of touching the paint (Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers), being aggressive and scoring in the paint. One thing that’s (true) of today is we’re second in sharing the ball. All of those are good and positive things. Everything else, from playmaking, organization, spacing and making shots and all of that, is something that’s part of the process.”
The offense has found its groove despite Quickley not playing up to par. Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett have stepped up tremendously, so the Raptors are finding alternative ways to win.
Eventually, they will want Quickley to be a more efficient player for them, but they are talented enough to find ways to win even when he struggles.
Quickley will look to bounce back for the Raptors as they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at home for the second time this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.