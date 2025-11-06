Raptors join elite NBA company with emergence of star trio
The Toronto Raptors should have locked down the award for most surprising NBA team of the week, winning three consecutive games, including a pair of wins against expected Eastern Conference contenders.
Their recent success can be mostly attributed to their top trio of Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, and Scottie Barnes, but this "big three" is in a much more exclusive club than most would expect.
The Raptors are one of just two teams in the NBA that have three players averaging 20+ points per game, joining only the championship-hopeful Denver Nuggets with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon.
One of NBA's top offenses
Of course, being alone with the Nuggets in any category is typically a good one, especially while the 2023 NBA champions are still led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and a great supporting cast.
Sure, it is challenging to compare the Raptors to the Nuggets, but their offense, built around this standout trio, has been on par with the best in the NBA. The Raptors have posted the NBA's seventh-best offensive rating (117.3) through eight contests and have scored the sixth-most points per game (120.5), leading them to an early 4-4 record.
However, the problem with having Ingram, Barnes, and Barrett leading the way is that their supporting cast has been far from good enough. Even standout guard Immanuel Quickley, who is on a massive $162.5 million contract, is falling well short of expectations. Regardless of how good their standout trio has been, the Raptors are struggling to turn it into consistent success.
A balanced attack
While the Raptors have three players averaging 20+ points per game, their leading scorer is Ingram, who is scoring just 21.1 points per game. Ingram, Barnes, and Barrett are all within 0.3 points per game of each other, as all three are equally sharing the ball and making a very similar impact offensively.
Of course, keeping this up is the trick, especially at this same efficiency. All three are shooting above 50% from the field, while Barnes is an outlier by shooting 48.6% from three-point range as well. If the Raptors want to continue to be one of the biggest surprises in the NBA, they need these three players to keep clicking, and so far, they are showing no signs of slowing down.
This Raptors trio will have their next chance to show out against the Atlanta Hawks to begin a five-game road trip.