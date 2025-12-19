Another All-Star added to Raptors' trade target list

The Toronto Raptors are home to two All-Stars in Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, but they could be looking to add another to their ranks with the trade deadline coming up.

HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto is reporting that the Raptors are a team to watch if the Sacramento Kings trade Domantas Sabonis.

"The Raptors have always monitored the trade market for big fish, whether it’s Giannis Antetokounmpo or Davis in this case. It’s also worth noting that dating back to the summer, the Raptors expressed exploratory interest in Kings center Domantas Sabonis, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote.

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis drives in against San Antonio Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Raptors could make another big trade

The Kings could look to trade Sabonis, who has been out with a knee injury since Nov. 16, especially after the team has stumbled out of the gates with a 6-20 record. The Kings could also be keen on specifically trading him to the Raptors because of their connection to RJ Barrett, the likeliest player to be dealt if Toronto makes a bigger move.

"Should those Sabonis talks ever reignite with Toronto, it’s worth noting that Kings general manager Scott Perry drafted Raptors swingman RJ Barrett when he was with the Knicks and remains fond of him," Scotto wrote.

"Since last season, when HoopsHype reported Barrett was discussed in the Brandon Ingram trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto has continued to gauge the trade market on his value, sources said."

Adding Sabonis would definitely be a bold move for the Raptors. Sabonis is averaging 17.2 points and 12.3 rebounds per game for the Kings in 11 appearances this season and he has posted double-double averages in every season since the 2019-20 campaign when he was with the Indiana Pacers.

Sabonis, Barnes, and Ingram would have the ability to become one of the top trios in the Eastern Conference. Sabonis would be able to protect the rim, allowing Barnes to defend one of the opponent's top scorers on the perimeter. That could allow the Raptors to become a lethal team on the defensive end of the floor.

There is a lot of risk with this trade, especially given Sabonis' recent injury history, but the hope for the Raptors is that he can continue to be one of the five best centres in the league. That would give Toronto a chance to become a true contender in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors will play their next game against the Boston Celtics. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena.

