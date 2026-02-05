Raptors Lead Vanishes Late vs. Wolves in Game Before Trade Deadline

The Toronto Raptors are shaking their heads after a 128-126 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors took an early lead and led by as much as 18 during the contest, but the Wolves did not go away at any point. With two minutes and 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Wolves took a lead after Anthony Edwards drove into the lane for a layup.

The Raptors gained the lead right back when Scottie Barnes ducked the ball to take a one-point lead. Edwards responded with a dunk of his own to move the lead back into their favor. That put the Wolves on a 6-0 run that gave them a five-point lead with less than a minute to go. While the Raptors tried to come back, it simply wasn't enough. The Wolves hit their free throws down the stretch and they escaped Toronto with a win.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes dribbles against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Raptors Fall Short in Another Collapse

Edwards led all scorers with 30 points, while all five Timberwolves finished in double figures. Jaden McDaniels had 19, Julius Randle added 16, and Donte DiVincenzo posted 15. Rudy Gobert had a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double. Bones Hyland also had 20 points off the bench, while Naz Reid had 17 of his own.

For the Raptors, Brandon Ingram was leading scorer with 25 points, while Immanuel Quickley had 23, and Scottie Barnes had a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double. Collin Murray-Boyles and RJ Barrett each had 13 points, while Sandro Mamukelashvili had 14 off the bench.

This is a tough loss for the Raptors, and it isn't the first time they have fallen short despite having a lead in the fourth quarter. These patterns that are forming are worrisome for what's to come, and with the trade deadline coming up, the team is running out of chances to make adjustments. The team traded Ochai Agbaji to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team deal, but it remains to be seen if the Raptors will make any more moves.

Any move is possible, but the Raptors don't have a lot of wiggle room without giving up a considerable package of picks and players.

The trade deadline is scheduled for tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET, but the Raptors homestand continues against the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

