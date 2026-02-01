What the Raptors Actually Need at the Trade Deadline — And What They Don't

The Toronto Raptors are approaching the trade deadline and could make a massive splash, similar to what they did last year with Brandon Ingram.

However, circumstances are a bit different for the Raptors this time around, who are in position to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Here's a look at what the Raptors need going into the deadline:

What The Raptors Need

The Raptors are in need of two primary factors at the trade deadline. Some three-point shooting help would go a long way. The Raptors are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league. There are no other playoff teams that are in their area on the leaderboard when it comes to 3-point percentage.

If the Raptors found some scoring help from distance, that could go a long way towards helping their chances of competing in the playoffs.

The Raptors also need some size because Jakob Poeltl has been out for most of the season with a back injury, and there is no current timetable for his return. The team has been relying on Scottie Barnes, Collin Murray-Boyles, and Sandro Mamukelashvili to be those centres in Poeltl's absence, but those three are primarily forwards. Adding a true big man could really help things out.

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

What The Raptors Don't Need

The Raptors have been linked to some big names on the trade market, including Anthony Davis and DeMontis Sabonis. However, that is not the direction the Raptors need to go in.

In order to acquire a big fish, the Raptors would have to give up something significant in return. And every one that fits that bill is currently playing a big role for the team. Disrupting that rhythm could have long-term harm for the Raptors, especially considering the fact that they have something to lose when they are so high in the standings.

The Raptors could make a small change or two, trading an expiring contract like Ochai Agbaji, but this isn't the time to blow things up. See what this roster can do in a playoff setting and make a move in the offseason if there is a clear need exposed.

The trade deadline is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, but before then, the Raptors are on the court against the Utah Jazz at 6 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

