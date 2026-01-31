Raptors Collapse in Fourth Quarter Loss vs. Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Toronto Raptors were disappointed after surrendering a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter in their 130-120 loss to the Orlando Magic inside the Kia Center.

Throughout the first half, the Raptors and Magic were neck and neck, but Toronto was able to pull away with a 7-point lead at halftime. In the third quarter, the Raptors were able to extend their advantage, going up by as much as 14 points at the end of the quarter. However, things began to change once the fourth-quarter music inside the arena turned on.

The Magic picked up a head of steam and erased their deficit in just five minutes while the Raptors had no answers for their 3-point barrage. The Raptors gave up xx of xx 3-pointers scored by the Magic in the loss.

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. drives to the basket past Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Raptors Freeze in Fourth vs. Magic

The Raptors had Brandon Ingram as their leading scorer with 35 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field. He made 4 of his 8 three-point attempts. The rest of the team only had 3 more makes from downtown combined. All five starters were in double figures. Scottie Barnes had 19, RJ Barrett scored 16, Immanuel Quickley added 13, Collin Murray-Boyles pitched in 12 and Ja'Kobe Walter also had 13 points off the bench.

For the Magic, Desmond Bane was the leading scorer with 32 points on 11-15 from the field. He had seven threes of his own, matching the entire total from the Raptors. Anthony Black had 25 points, while Wendell Carter Jr. had 23. Paolo Banchero dropped 20, and Jalen Suggs had a 14-point 10-assist double-double.

The Raptors could not find an offensive rhythm to end the game, and Orlando finally began to click after frustrations of their own. As the fans inside the Kia Center sensed the momentum shift, the Raptors had their final nail put in the coffin. It's a tough loss for the Raptors who have dropped their second game in a row after winning the last four. But they will have a chance to bounce back in their next game.

The Raptors play against the Utah Jazz on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena, which marks the first of a five-game homestand before the All-Star Break in the middle of the month in Los Angeles. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

