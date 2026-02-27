Raptors Legend Chris Bosh Shares Scary Health Episode

Toronto Raptors legend Chris Bosh is feeling grateful after a recent health scare.

Bosh, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Raptors, shared to his social media followers earlier this week that he woke up in a pool of his own blood and had to be rushed to the hospital recently.

“So, I woke up covered in my own blood," Bosh shared on social media h/t Sportsnet. "It was crazy. It was fast, it was instant. There was no warning. I didn’t have any time to prepare for it. I was getting ready to go on a date with my wife, and the next thing you know, I was on the ground.

“I’m lucky to be alive. … I came back and it was just darkness. It wasn’t anything else. I went to the darkness. I came back. I have no recollection. I have no memory, other than coming back here.”

Some things change you overnight. I wrote about my experience. pic.twitter.com/d8tYNsnvx5 — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) February 25, 2026

Chris Bosh Suffers Health Scare

Unfortunately, Bosh is well aware of the dangers of health scares as he was forced to retire in 2016 due to blood clots while playing with the Miami Heat. Bosh appears to be making a full recovery, but he has newfound perspective after his recent episode.

“It was a scary thing, and it came fast, and it made me really have a different outlook on life and how things go, what we do for ourselves, what we do for our family, how we live our lives,” Bosh said in the video h/t Sportsnet.

“Don’t wait to take action, because it could come fast. You might be wanting to get a promotion, you might want to try out for the team, you might want to go on that vacation. It might be so many different things that people want to do, that we want to do that we never do. … You might want to start a business. Don’t wait. Just do it.”

Bosh was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame after making 11 All-Star teams throughout his career, five of which came as a member of the Raptors. He won two championships with the Heat in 2012 and 2013, cementing his legacy as one of the best players in the NBA during his generation.

It's definitely a good sign to see Bosh recovering and Toronto Raptors On SI wishes him a clean bill of health moving forward.

