Raptors may have made mistake with Kyle Lowry
The Toronto Raptors are four years removed from trading franchise point guard Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes the Raptors are still regretting the value they got from Lowry.
"Give the Raptors a do-over for the 2021 trade deadline, and they might put Kenny Rodgers' The Gambler on repeat before going into it. Because while there are obviously times in which it makes sense to hold your assets, this was a clearly a case of folding them being the only advisable action," Buckley wrote.
"Toronto, by the way, didn't make the above mentioned deal at the deadline. And that's part of the problem. Because even though the Raptors were free-falling down the standings, and Lowry, then 35, was ticketed for unrestricted free agency, they kept their franchise face around and missed out on an incredible opportunity."
Raptors didn't get enough for Lowry
The Raptors acquired Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic for Lowry and neither player had a huge impact for the franchise.
Dragic only played five games for the Raptors in the 2021-22 before he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs for Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks and a second-round pick. Achiuwa played 153 games for the Raptors across three seasons before he was part of the OG Anunoby trade to the New York Knicks.
It's worth noting that this wasn't the Raptors' first choice. Originally, they wanted to trade Lowry to his hometown Philadelphia 76ers, but they asked for an asking price much higher than what they ultimately settled for.
"Toronto aimed for the fences, with ESPN's Brian Windhorst noting the Raptors' ask from the 76ers for Lowry included "all of" their 2021 and 2023 first-round picks, plus Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle. Windhorst added that Philly stopped short of putting "that whole package in there," but it clearly would've parted with some pieces, and one report put Maxey in the mix," Buckley wrote.
The fact that the Raptors were unable to get this done is unfortunate because they should have gotten a decent haul for a player that did so much for the franchise, including a title in 2019. None of the assets acquired in the Lowry deal are part of the Raptors today and that is clearly showing with the state the team is currently in.
The Raptors face Lowry and the 76ers for the first time this season on Saturday, Nov. 8.