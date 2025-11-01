All Raptors

Raptors may have made mistake with Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry was with the Toronto Raptors from 2012-21.

Jeremy Brener

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry.
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Raptors are four years removed from trading franchise point guard Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes the Raptors are still regretting the value they got from Lowry.

"Give the Raptors a do-over for the 2021 trade deadline, and they might put Kenny Rodgers' The Gambler on repeat before going into it. Because while there are obviously times in which it makes sense to hold your assets, this was a clearly a case of folding them being the only advisable action," Buckley wrote.

"Toronto, by the way, didn't make the above mentioned deal at the deadline. And that's part of the problem. Because even though the Raptors were free-falling down the standings, and Lowry, then 35, was ticketed for unrestricted free agency, they kept their franchise face around and missed out on an incredible opportunity."

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry stretches before start of game against the Philadelphia 76ers
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry stretches before start of game against the Philadelphia 76ers. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Raptors didn't get enough for Lowry

The Raptors acquired Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic for Lowry and neither player had a huge impact for the franchise.

Dragic only played five games for the Raptors in the 2021-22 before he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs for Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks and a second-round pick. Achiuwa played 153 games for the Raptors across three seasons before he was part of the OG Anunoby trade to the New York Knicks.

It's worth noting that this wasn't the Raptors' first choice. Originally, they wanted to trade Lowry to his hometown Philadelphia 76ers, but they asked for an asking price much higher than what they ultimately settled for.

"Toronto aimed for the fences, with ESPN's Brian Windhorst noting the Raptors' ask from the 76ers for Lowry included "all of" their 2021 and 2023 first-round picks, plus Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle. Windhorst added that Philly stopped short of putting "that whole package in there," but it clearly would've parted with some pieces, and one report put Maxey in the mix," Buckley wrote.

The fact that the Raptors were unable to get this done is unfortunate because they should have gotten a decent haul for a player that did so much for the franchise, including a title in 2019. None of the assets acquired in the Lowry deal are part of the Raptors today and that is clearly showing with the state the team is currently in.

The Raptors face Lowry and the 76ers for the first time this season on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI

feed

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News