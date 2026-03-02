Raptors Need to Unlock Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley is making a name for himself during the second half of the season.

In five games since the All-Star break, Quickley is averaging 22 points and 5.4 assists per game for the Raptors while making just over 52 per cent of his shots from the field. In the team's most recent game against the Washington Wizards, Quickley scored 27 points while dishing out 11 assists in the win. Quickley's teammate Brandon Ingram praised his efforts after the game.

"He was consistent in getting downhill, spraying out for his teammates, finding some interior passing and shooting the long balls. I think he just had constant pressure on the paint and that helped our team out a lot," Ingram said of Quickley.

Quickley Making Big Impact For Raptors

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley reacts after scoring a 3-point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Raptors can be a really good team without Quickley playing at a high level, but they definitely have their ceiling raised when he is on top of things. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic likes the work Quickley has been churning out in recent weeks.

"I mean, he is training really well, he's doing a really good job. Communicating with teammates, getting us organized, getting his shots in the game. Finished the game with 27 points and 11 assists. I thought that he did a great job today," Rajakovic said of Quickley after the game against the Wizards.

In some ways, Quickley is the X-Factor for the Raptors. If he plays well, the Raptors have a much better chance of winning the game. In wins this season, Quickley scores more points, grabs more rebounds, and has a more efficient shooting percentage. The Raptors should definitely lean into that over the course of the next 22 games.

If Quickley continues to step up to the plate and play well for the Raptors over the course of the next month or so, they should find themselves hitting the right stride going into the playoffs.

Quickley and the Raptors are back in action tomorrow when they take on Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks in an Atlantic Division rivalry game. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

