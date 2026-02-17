Raptors Made Steals, Mistakes in Recent NBA Draft

It's been nearly two years since the Toronto Raptors selected Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Walter was the team's No. 19 overall pick, and there's reason to believe the team may have reached on the Baylor guard a little too early.

"With limited handles and no playmaking, there are only so many ways in which Walter impacts a game. That puts plenty of pressure on him to excel in those areas, but he's more of a high-Cs/low-Bs performer than an A-plus performer," Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley wrote.

"His defense is feisty and energetic, but his offense often underwhelms. Average, mid-volume shooting and erratic finishing undercut what could be an intriguing play-finishing package."

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter reacts after a basket against the Orlando Magic. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Raptors May Have Been Too High on Walter

Walter may be off to a slow start in his NBA career, but he only played in college for a season. He is still developing, and the Raptors still have high hopes for what he can bring in the coming years.

This draft class is somewhat saved by the decision to select Houston point guard Jamal Shead in the second round. Buckley believes Shead should have been a first-round pick based on his start in the NBA.

"If Shead wasn't on the shorter side for an NBA player (6'1") or the older side for an NBA prospect (24 in June), he wouldn't have lasted this long in a redraft. He has so much of what you picture in the proverbial head of the snake, from tone-setting defense to gear-turning table-setting," Buckley wrote.

"Why not slot him higher? Well, the age and theoretical lack of upside are big factors, as are his forgettable conversion rates (38.8/32.2/76.4 career slash line). He might max out as a reliable backup and sturdy-ish spot starter, but hey, that's great value this deep in a down draft."

If Shead had been the team's number 19 overall pick, it may have been justified in the moment. Shead went number 20 in Buckley's 2024 redraft, while Walter went number 25. Despite the flip in the order of where they were taken, the Raptors are still happy with the haul they got in the 2024 draft. Both of them will look to improve in the coming years before hitting free agency in 2028.

Walter, Shead, and the Raptors are back in action on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET inside the United Center. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

