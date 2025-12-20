Raptors' RJ Barrett trade rumors will evolve once he returns from injury

The Toronto Raptors are hoping RJ Barrett can get back on the court as soon as possible.

The Mississauga, Ont. native has been out for nearly a month with a knee sprain, but is getting back into playing shape very soon. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes Barrett's absence is the biggest obstacle the Raptors are currently facing.

"We can't get carried away here, as Toronto's net rating is actually better when he has been off the floor. But it's also pretty clear he has a singular offensive impact in a couple of areas. First, the Raptors' effective field-goal percentage is substantially higher with Barrett in the game, likely because his skills as a driver and facilitator create clean looks for teammates," Hughes wrote.

"The Raptors also get to the line more often when he is playing, another piece of evidence suggesting his attacking style puts defenses in compromised positions. Why is this a problem? Mainly because Barrett's salary and Toronto's younger alternatives at his position mean he's the team's most likely trade candidate."

RJ Barrett of the Toronto Raptors dribbles against Justin Champagnie. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Barrett should return soon

When the Raptors get Barrett back, their overall potential should grow. Barrett is returning to practice, but he still needs to get in game shape before the Raptors put him out on the court.

When the Raptors get Barrett back, they will have a third top scorer on offence next to Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram. While the numbers suggest that the Raptors have been worse with Barrett on the court than off the court, the ability to have a scorer create for himself will help the overall flow of the offence.

It will also give Ingram and Barnes a chance to put more of their energy on the defensive end. The Raptors have a top-10 defence in the league, but the mileage could wear down the team as the season progresses.

The Raptors will also get full clarity on whether or not Barrett is someone the team needs to keep on the roster moving forward. Barrett has been thrown into trade rumors in the past few weeks because he has been injured. While the Raptors have been able to figure out how to play without him, it remains to be seen if they can do that forever.

Simply put, the Raptors will get some much-needed answers when Barrett gets back on the court in the next couple of weeks.

