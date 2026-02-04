Raptors Get Bad News on Domantas Sabonis Trade Rumors

The Toronto Raptors are one of the teams to keep an eye on at the trade deadline, especially when it comes to Sacramento Kings centre Domantas Sabonis, who had been floated in rumors over the past couple of weeks.

Despite the trade interest between the two sides, The Athletic insider Sam Amick is reporting that the Raptors and Kings' trade talks are coming to an end with no deal in sight.

"All signs point to Sacramento big man Domantas Sabonis remaining in Sacramento past tomorrow’s deadline. Per team sources, the Kings view the prospect of sending him to the Toronto Raptors as flat-lined, so to speak," Amick wrote.

"The Raptors had shown strong interest in recent weeks, with the Kings looking to land RJ Barrett ($27.7 million this season; $29.6 million next season) in the deal while moving off of Sabonis’ hefty contract ($42.3 million this season, $45.4 million next season and $48.6 million in 2027-28). The deal would have required Raptors big man Jakob Poeltl to head elsewhere, with Memphis showing some interest after moving Jaren Jackson Jr. to Utah, but the Raptors are reluctant to attach the necessary draft capital to make that necessary component happen. As such, it appears that this is a scenario that will be revisited by both sides in the offseason."

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis celebrates after hitting a three point basket. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Domantas Sabonis Trade Appears Unlikely For Raptors

With Sabonis likely not ending up with the Raptors, the team will have to pivot if it wants to make a deal for a big man. The Raptors are in need of a center with Jakob Poeltl on the sidelines for most of the season with a back injury. However, that is part of the reason why the Raptors are unable to get this deal done. Poeltl's hefty contract, coupled with his crippling back injury, is making it hard to trade him as a positive asset.

The Raptors would likely need multiple first-round picks to get a deal done, but they haven't appeared willing to part ways with any of their seven tradable first-round selections. Things could change between now and the deadline, but it looks like Toronto will have to look elsewhere for a centre.

The Raptors are returning to the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 PM ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

