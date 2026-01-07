Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles explains adjusting to NBA

Toronto Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyle is continuing to develop and become a key player for the team.

The No. 9 overall pick out of South Carolina is making an impact in the starting lineup, and his growth on a nightly basis is definitely making the team excited. Murray-Boyles spoke about his growth in the league so far and what he is learning the most about life in the NBA.

"It's just a different league, you know, it's just a different level of basketball speed, the physicality, it's just uncomparable when it comes to college, for real," Murray-Boyles said h/t Raptors Rapture.

"It's a lot to take in, especially, you know, just as a first year player, you have to learn a whole new system. You have to learn a whole new refs and all that. So, just figuring all out, learning the dos and don'ts of the league, going around the league, especially with the players and stuff like that is very important."

Murray-Boyles making noise in rookie season

While Murray-Boyles is figuring out how to get adjusted in the NBA, he is still looking for ways to get better.

"It gets to a fault, sometimes, of me just using my body and not really giving up any ground most of the time. And that's just how it is. And I just have to adjust to and then adapt. But no, it's not, I'm not thinking of it as like, “Oh, it's going to get easier.” It's definitely not going to get easier (smiles)," Murray-Boyles said h/t Raptors Rapture.

The Raptors knew Murray-Boyles had great potential in the NBA when they took him so high in the lottery. They also knew there would be a learning curve, but they didn't know how much it would actually amount to. Now that he has nearly 40 games under his belt, the Raptors are beginning to realize the value of their selection.

If Murray-Boyles can continue to improve along this trajectory, the Raptors should have a piece to the puzzle for their next championship.

In the meantime, Murray Boyles will continue his rookie season in the next game as the Raptors travel to the Queen City to take on the Charlotte Hornets. Tip-off is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. ET inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

