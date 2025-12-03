Raptors star suffers injury vs. Trail Blazers

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram is getting evaluated for an ankle injury he suffered in the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ingram has 15 points on 5 of 14 shooting from the floor before he limped off the court into the locker room. Ingram hurt his ankle while trying to crash in the paint on a drive from Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ingram suffers ankle injury vs. Blazers

The Raptors are leading by double digits against the Blazers, but Ingram eventually returned to the game in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors need Brandon Ingram back in action because he is one of their top offensive performers. While he hasn't had his best game against the Blazers, his presence late in the fourth quarter should help the Raptors try to close out the game.

Sportsnet contributor Ian Finlayson explained how Ingram plays an important role in the Raptors offence.

"The goal of an NBA offence — particularly Rajaković’s motion-heavy, pass-dribble-shoot style — is to create and extend advantages. If you beat one player with motion, screens, passing or dribbling, another defender must step up to help and thus a teammate will be open. Finding the best open shot against a rotating defence, and making it, is the target," Finlayson wrote.

"But it’s impossible to achieve and capitalize on an advantage every possession. NBA defences can sniff out and foil the most creative set plays and best free-flowing sequences.

"And when the offence stalls out, somebody must try to beat a set defence one-on-one. Ingram’s ability to make shots efficiently in the most difficult situations, like when the clock is running down and the team is out of options, is invaluable in itself. He leads all high-volume players in both mid-range (53 per cent) and pull-up (51 per cent) shooting."

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes also explained why Ingram can be so dangerous for the team.

"They know how dangerous he is. He’s been killing them all game on the post-ups, ISOs. You've got to send help," Barnes said of Ingram last month. "He draws so much attention. He’s so talented. Once he gets to his spots, it’s unstoppable."

Getting Ingram back for the closing minutes against the Blazers should help their chances of snapping their two-game losing streak and pulling out a win. Considering the fact that the Raptors were trailing early in the first quarter, this would be a gutsy win for the team.

Fans can watch the Raptors play on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.