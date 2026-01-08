Raptors stun Hornets on Immanuel Quickley buzzer beater

The Toronto Raptors are celebrating after a 97-96 win against the Charlotte Hornets inside the Spectrum Center.

The teams were tied at 94-94 in the final minute of the game as the clock was winding down, but LaMelo Ball was able to drive to the rim and hit the layup to take a two-point lead with 1.6 seconds to go. However, the Raptors had one last chance to tie or win the game.

LaMelo Ball helps the Hornets take the lead



Poor defensive execution here pic.twitter.com/AivqkUL63d — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) January 8, 2026

Sandro Mamukelashvili inbounded the ball to Immanuel Quickley, who nailed the 3-point buzzer beater to give the Raptors the win.

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY FOR THE WINNNNNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/5uRk4Yffgn — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) January 8, 2026

Raptors get clutch win over Hornets

The Raptors didn't have the best offensive game, but they made the final shot when it counted most and grabbed a big win over the Hornets.

The win marks three straight for the Raptors, and they are continuing to roll as the season approaches the halfway point.

The Raptors are back in action on Friday night when they take on the Boston Celtics. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside TD Garden. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

