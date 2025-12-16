What lessons Raptors can learn after Heat game

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic is coming off a win against Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat.

Spoelstra is one of the most respected coaches in the NBA as he's held his position with the Heat since 2008. He's the longest-tenured head coach in the league, and Rajakovic believes he can learn a thing or two from him.

“What I do really like and respect about coach Spoelstra, he's not afraid to try new things, and he's always trying to maximize the roster that he has,” Rajokovic said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

"And that style is very unique. You know, I believe they're averaging like, 20 or 21 pick-and-rolls only a game. And on the other side, you have (Los Angeles Lakers guard) Luka Doncic, who's averaging 40 pick and rolls just by himself … It's gonna be first time for us to see that style of play, especially like running on the makes, and we got to be on when it comes to our defensive readiness to guard one on one.”

Spoelstra and the Heat have completely revamped their offense after a four-game sweep in the playoffs last season against the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Heat have taken the league by surprise with their new offensive approach, but the Raptors were able to find a way to beat it at the Kaseya Center. The Raptors held the Heat to just 96 points and were able to pick up a win thanks to their strong defence.

Teams are starting to figure out how to defend the Heat's new fast-paced offense, which is why Miami has seen a dip in the standings as of late. However, that is part of adaptation. The Heat now have to figure out how to adjust from the adjustments other teams have made against them.

The Raptors can relate to this because they started the season struggling but were able to rebound and win nine games in a row. Then, they lost six of seven and had to go back to the drawing board.

Now, after their win against the Heat, they may have found a new rhythm and that should serve them well when they face this next segment of the schedule.

Rajakovic and the Raptors are back in action against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.