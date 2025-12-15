Five questions ahead of Raptors vs. Heat

The Toronto Raptors are getting back on the court as they take take their talents to South Beach to face off against the Miami Heat.

Both teams are coming into the game slightly scorned, as they were eliminated in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. The Raptors fell to the New York Knicks at home, while the Heat lost to the Orlando Magic on the road.

With the game rapidly approaching, we spoke with Miami Heat On SI publisher Ethan J. Skolnick to learn more about the Raptors' next opponent and their current state of affairs.

The Heat were up 15-0 against the Orlando Magic in the NBA Cup, but didn’t advance. What was the reason why?

The offense stalled and that bled into the defense, which has happened a lot since Tyler Herro returned, even if it hasn't all been his fault. He's been shooting efficiently, but it seems like sometimes his teammates stand and watch him. The ball needs to get back to moving.

What’s something people should know about the Heat that cannot be found in a box score?

Well, it's going to be a weird couple of months, as the Heat are firmly in the Giannis rumors. We will see how that affects some of the players who have been mentioned, such as Herro, Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez, Jr. Players say they block out the noise, but typically don't. And this is Giannis.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro dribbles as Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall defends | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

What’s the key to victory for the Heat?

They're the highest-scoring team in the NBA in the first half, and they need to get back to that. But mostly, tonight, it's about seeing how Herro and Norman Powell play off each other, rather than taking turns.

What is the Heat’s biggest challenge against the Raptors?

RJ Barrett being out helps. He's hurt the Heat some in recent years. Miami needs to handle Toronto's overall athleticism. For all the pace they play with, the Heat can sometimes be a step slow against the highest flyers. Bam Adebayo will get turns against Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram.

What's your prediction for the game between the Raptors and Heat?

The Heat have generally been good at home. They'll get back on track, with a seven-point win.

The Raptors are facing off against the Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET from inside the Kaseya Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.