What Raptors Need For 50-Win Season

The Toronto Raptors are 32-23 going into the second half of the season.

This means that the Raptors will need to win 18 of their final 27 games to reach 50 wins for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. The Raptors have a chance to win two of three games for the rest of the season, but they will need to make some changes.

"We were too low on the Toronto Raptors ahead of the season but dialed things in by December. Fueled by a pair of All-Stars in Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, Toronto is scoring just enough to make its sixth-ranked defense count," Bleacher Report contributor Grant Hughes wrote.

"Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles' versatility on D has made him a viable starting center against most lineups, and the point guard combo of Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead assure the Raps have real depth that goes beyond their rangy wings and forwards.

"If Toronto can work its way to the foul line more often while scaling back its foul-happy ways on the other end, it could go a long way toward making a 50-win season possible. So far, the Raptors have allowed over 100 more opponent free-throw makes then they've collected themselves."

Team USA Stripes forward Brandon Ingram of the Toronto Raptors. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Raptors Eye More After Strong Start to Season

The Raptors have some tough games coming up, but they also have several winnable contests against lottery-bound teams. Seven of the team's 27 games come against the struggling and rebuilding Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks, all of whom have very little chance of making it to the postseason.

The Raptors only have to win 11 more games on their schedule to get to that 50-win mark. There are some tough contests ahead against the Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and New York Knicks. If they can snag a win in one or two of those contests, they might be able to get closer to their goal.

The middle games against teams that are close to them in the standings will be the ultimate indicator in whether or not the Raptors will be able to get to 50 wins. If they can take care of business against those teams, the Raptors should get to that 50-win mark and will likely be able to host a first-round playoff series in the Eastern Conference.

