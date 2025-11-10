All Raptors

Why Raptors shouldn't pursue Ja Morant trade

Ja Morant is in trade rumors, but the Toronto Raptors might not be wise to make a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jeremy Brener

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant gestures during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant gestures during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Toronto Raptors are among the teams in the mix for a potential Ja Morant trade as the Memphis Grizzlies star continues to be disappointed with his role.

The Raptors could benefit from a point guard upgrade, but there are plenty of reasons as to why a trade with the Grizzlies doesn't make sense.

"The obvious holdup here is that Scottie Barnes, like Morant, isn't a great 3-point shooter. How many viable modern contenders have ever been built around two ball-handlers without a 3-point shot? It's not as though the Raptors are equipped to work around that with a shooting center, because they've locked Jakob Poeltl up through the end of the decade," CBS Sports contributor Sam Quinn wrote.

"The Raptors are predictably near the bottom of the NBA in 3-point attempt rate. Morant's driving creates 3s, but they don't have nearly enough shooting to benefit. The Raptors need a talent infusion. Barnes just isn't good enough to be the best player on a team with any real ambitions. But this would require a pretty meaningful overhaul to the rest of their roster to make sense."

Ja Morant trade to Raptors might not make sense

The Raptors will likely need another player to either step up from within or acquire in a trade from the outside. The last time the Raptors were a championship contender, that was Kawhi Leonard.

Morant isn't on the same level as Leonard, but he would arguably be the team's best player over Barnes if he were to come to the Raptors in a trade. It would be hard to imagine how Morant, Barnes and Brandon Ingram coexisting in a contending offense, but it would definitely put them closer in the conversation.

The Raptors will eventually need to make that move, but now is not the time. The move to trade for Ingram allowed them to go from a lottery team to a playoff flirt.

There are baby steps that need to be taken with a team like the Raptors and a player like Morant. The timing just doesn't align with where they are.

The Raptors should see how far Barnes, Ingram and RJ Barrett take them as a trio before trying to make another big move that could disrupt the feng shui of the entire roster that they have been trying to rebuild for the past three seasons.

