One Thing the Raptors Won't Change Even for Kawhi Leonard

The Toronto Raptors are sticking to the "if it's not broke, don't fix it" philosophy, even with the addition of two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard. Despite adding a proven isolation scorer to the lineup, head coach Darko Rajakovic isn't abandoning the unselfish approach that has defined Toronto's offence.

The Raptors opened up the 2026-27 NBA season with a 135-92 blowout win over the Chicago Bulls, recording 31 assists while Leonard scored 23 points in just 23 minutes. The early returns suggest Toronto can incorporate its newest star without sacrificing the principles that have guided Rajakovic's system.

Darko Rajakovic’s Offence Still Runs on Sharing the Ball

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic smiles during a stop in play against the Los Angeles Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since taking over as Toronto's head coach ahead of the 2022-23 season, Rajakovic has emphasized the importance of sharing the ball. In the last three seasons under Rajakovic, the Raptors ranked among the league's top seven teams in assists per game, including a third place finish with 29.5 assists per game last season.

Toronto continued that trend against Chicago, finishing with 31 assists. Only the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers recorded more in their respective season openers, with 32 apiece.

Maintaining that identity is particularly important with Leonard joining the lineup. The former Los Angeles Clippers star averaged 27.9 points per game last season, ranking sixth in the NBA, while his former team finished last in assists per game with 23.7.

Toronto Raptors small forward Kawhi Leonard looks on during warm ups before the game against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Leonard showed no difficulty operating within Toronto’s approach. In his 23-point performance, attempted six three-pointers and contributed without needing to dominate the ball by consistently getting to the free throw line.

Although Leonard made just two of those six attempts, his willingness to stretch the floor could prove valuable for a Raptors roster that needs more consistent perimeter shooting. He has averaged 4.4 three-point attempts per game over his career while shooting 39.1 per cent from beyond the arc.

Him taking more should not only come naturally in a pass-happy offence, but should also be useful when trying to simplify Toronto's half court offence. One game is hardly enough to establish a trend, but Toronto has reason to believe Leonard can thrive without requiring a complete offensive overhaul.

Kawhi Leonard Will Still Get His Isolation Opportunities

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard dribbles against Chicago Bulls guard Buddy Hield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prioritizing team play doesn’t mean Toronto should limit Leonard’s greatest strength. When the offence needs a reliable shot creator, Rajakovic has a proven scorer capable of generating quality looks against individual defenders.

Leonard averaged 4.2 points in isolation possessions last season, ranking ninth among notable scorers. He outperformed several established offensive threats, including Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell.

That production represents a significant upgrade over Brandon Ingram, whom Leonard replaces in the lineup. Ingram averaged 2.2 points in isolation possessions last season, ranking just outside the top 30.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard dribbles against the Chicago Bulls. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leonard likely won’t need to operate in isolation as frequently as he did with the Clippers. However, his ability to create shots against elite defenders gives Toronto another weapon when possessions break down late in games. The Raptors can prioritize passing while still trusting Leonard to win one-on-one matchups when necessary.

Toronto’s path beyond last season’s first-round playoff exit depends on more than adding a star. Rajakovic must preserve what already works while maximizing Leonard’s individual talent. Their season opener offered an encouraging first glimpse of that balance.

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