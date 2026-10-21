Raptors vs. Bulls Injury Report: Who's In and Out for Opening Night?

The Toronto Raptors will kick off their season at home against the Chicago Bulls tonight. While it is opening night for both teams, there is far from a shortage of injury news to report heading into the matchup.

Toronto has centre Nate Bittle listed as out, and his absence is the only one that is confirmed on the injury report. However, Chicago enters the matchup with four players listed as probable, and three already ruled out for tonight.

Raptors Injury Report

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) is defended by Maryland Terrapins center Collin Metcalf (45) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Bittle: OUT

Bittle did not appear at all in any of the Raptors' four preseason games as he dealt with right leg/foot issues. Toronto officially made him a two-way player on Sunday, a move that was made in tandem with its waiving of fellow centre Trey Jemison.

With Bittle likely being a player who slotted in towards the back end of the Raptors' rotation, Toronto looks to be very close to full strength on Opening Night. While all the eyes will be on Kawhi Leonard in his first game back with the Raptors, it is worth keeping an eye on how the rotation shakes out early on this season.

Bulls Injury Report

Nov 23, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) passes the ball away from Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago has four players listed as probable and three ruled out for its season opener.

Probable:



Isaac Okoro - Knee

Leonard Miller - Adductor

Zach Collins - Quad

Tobe Awaka - Knee



Out:



Nic Claxton - Hamstring

Dailyn Swain - Illness

Jordan Hawkins - Illness

Similarly to Bittle, Claxton has been nursing his injury since training camp, and missed the entire preseason. According to Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter, Claxton will be out for at least the next two weeks.

The Bulls also have several players listed as probable, meaning they will likely suit up, but the number of minutes they are able to play remains to be seen. This fact combined with their three confirmed absences could affect Chicago's available depth for this matchup.

What to Watch Ahead of Tipoff

Mar 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most significant question surrounding the injury report is just how much the Bulls' laundry list of banged up players affects their ability to match up with the Raptors. If their probable players are fully ready to go, they may have more flexibility than one glance at the injury report might suggest.

For Toronto, their focus will shift to crafting their rotation around their new superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes. Establishing a rhythm and building momentum from the first game of the season will certainly be a priority for Coach Darko Rajakovic.

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