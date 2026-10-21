3 Things I'm Watching in Raptors Opener vs. Bulls

The Toronto Raptors' offseason is officially coming to an end as they welcome the Chicago Bulls to Scotiabank Arena for the first game of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Raptors come into the season as one of the candidates to represent the conference in the NBA Finals, something they have not done in seven years. Here's a look at three things I'm keeping an eye on for their first game of the season.

Kawhi Leonard & Scottie Barnes' Synergy

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and forward Scottie Barnes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the pairing the Raptors hope will lead them to their next championship and they could form one of the best forward pairs in the league. Trading for Kawhi Leonard was a long saga in the offseason but the hard work and patience dedicated to that are officially going to pay off when Leonard takes the court with Barnes in Toronto.

It's an exciting time for Raptors fans with Leonard back in the building, and vibes from the 2019 Finals team are back in Scotiabank Arena. How these two work off of each other is going to determine whether the Raptors are truly a contender or not. I'm interested to see how each of them plays off of each other and how it contributes to winning basketball.

Jakob Poeltl & the Centre Rotation

Nic Claxton looks to pass the ball against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If Poeltl struggles in his season debut, I'm interested to see how Toronto pivots. Do they go to Collin Murray-Boyles or even rookie Allen Graves? Does Kyle Anderson see some minutes as the small-ball center?

The Raptors need Poeltl to be their answer because they don't have many other options outside of him. Poeltl will have to crash the glass heavily in order for Toronto to win the game.

Caleb Wilson's Debut

Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson on the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he may not be with the Raptors, rookie forward Caleb Wilson is one of the more exciting first-year players entering the league. The No. 4 overall pick out of North Carolina looks to be one of the most dynamic power forwards to enter the league since Barnes did five years ago.

Wilson has been tabbed by some as the best Bulls prospect since Michael Jordan, and he should be a focal point for Chicago right away. It will be interesting to see how Toronto defends him and whether he will be able to crack the code. If the Raptors can find a way to contain Wilson, they should have a good chance to win the game.

Tip-off between the Bulls and Raptors is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on the SN Plus app.

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