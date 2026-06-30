The Final Hurdle in Kawhi Leonard Trade to Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to acquire Kawhi Leonard in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, but there's a reason the deal hasn't happened quite yet.

The Raptors have an idea on what they are willing to trade the Clippers, and they hold a lot of leverage in that Leonard will reportedly only sign an extension with Toronto before becoming a free agent next summer, but Los Angeles isn't ready to budge.

Clippers Want Collin Murray-Boyles, But Raptors (Rightfully) Aren't Giving Him Away

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles dribbles ahead of Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

It's natural for trade discussions to revolve around Murray-Boyles for the Clippers. Los Angeles is giving up its best player, so they want one of Toronto's young, vibrant pieces on the roster. Murray-Boyles, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, is the centerpiece the Clippers should want.

Murray-Boyles showcased a lot of potential in his first season and stepped up to the plate during the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He looks like a potential championship puzzle piece, so the Clippers naturally should want him in any possible trade. On top of that, the Raptors are doing the right thing by making him untouchable in any deal, even for Leonard.

Leonard just celebrated his 35th birthday, and the Raptors giving up someone that is 14 years younger than him with a lot of upside just isn't smart.

Could Clippers, Raptors Settle on Ja'Kobe Walter?

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter shoots a three point basket during the second half. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

If the Raptors refuse any deal that involves Murray-Boyles, the Clippers might pivot towards Ja'Kobe Walter, who has grown in each of his first two seasons in the league. Walter started in five of the team's seven playoff games against the Cavs this past season, averaging 11.1 points per game.

Walter is competing for a long-term deal with the Raptors, but he isn't eligible for an extension until next offseason. He is expected to come off the bench next season as a sixth or seventh man, but based on what he's shown so far, the Raptors shouldn't let Walter be the reason why a deal doesn't happen.

Walter has a lot of potential with the Raptors, and he has proven that he could have a long career in the NBA based on who he has become over the last two seasons. Toronto has a chance to truly elevate itself and become a title contender with a trade for Leonard. They can't let someone averaging fewer than eight points per game be the reason the blockbuster doesn't happen.

A deal involving Walter, Brandon Ingram, and a future first-round pick could be the best offer the Clippers get for Leonard from the Raptors. Then, the ball would be in the Clippers' court on whether or not to accept the deal.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.