Why a Possible Kawhi Return to Raptors Does — and Doesn't — Make Sense

The Toronto Raptors appear to be buyers on the trade market this offseason after reported interest in All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball, before the Charlotte Hornets traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid.

The Raptors could find themselves looking for a different All-Star, and their search could land on someone they are familiar with in Kawhi Leonard. NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer were the first to report on the Raptors' initial interest in bringing Leonard back to Toronto.

"A run at Leonard is among the various win-now moves that Toronto has been considering after last season's return to the playoffs as the East's No. 6 seed. The Raptors, above all, are known to be determined to put a significant complementary player next to rising star Scottie Barnes," Fischer wrote.

"... And Raptors lead decision-maker Bobby Webster appeared intent on leaving the impression at a press conference Tuesday night after the first round of the NBA Draft that activity is forthcoming, volunteering that Toronto needs to be "opportunistic in the trade market at a certain point."

Kawhi Leonard Pursuit Aligns With Raptors' Recent Moves

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry defends Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Raptors made a concerted attempt to get better when they traded for Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans in February 2025. Since then, the Raptors have tried to build even more around Scottie Barnes by attempting to trade for Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis and Jaren Jackson Jr. before the Memphis Grizzlies dealt him to the Utah Jazz.

The Raptors appear to be hunting for another star to pair with Barnes in an attempt to compete with the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Leonard could be available considering the fact that he only has one year remaining on his contract worth just over $50 million and the Clippers might be interested in gaining some value before he could walk in free agency.

The Big Red Flag Before a Raptors Return

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard walks off the floor. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

In order for the Raptors to bring Leonard back, they would need some kind of commitment beyond the upcoming season. This isn't like the last time the Raptors traded for Leonard where they went all in and knew they would only have him for one season.

In 2017-18, the year before Leonard arrived in Toronto, the Raptors were the No. 1 seed in the East and already a championship contender. That's not the case anymore in Toronto and they would likely need a few seasons to solidify a core that could go all in and win it.

If Leonard is unwilling to sign a long-term deal, it wouldn't make sense for the Raptors to part ways with RJ Barrett or Brandon Ingram, along with future draft picks, to make this move happen.

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