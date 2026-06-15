Everything Raptors Fans Should Know for the 2026 NBA Draft: Picks, Targets, Rumors, More

The Toronto Raptors have an opportunity to improve their roster with the 2026 NBA Draft on the horizon.

It's a key draft for the Raptors as they look to improve upon their 46-win season in 2025-26. The Raptors have the potential to be an elite team in the Eastern Conference next season, and their draft could dictate how far they truly go.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the Raptors' draft.

Raptors Picks in the 2026 NBA Draft

Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster looks on as his players warm up before playing the Cleveland Cavaliers. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Round 1: No. 19

Round 2: No. 50

The Raptors don't have any ancillary details about either of their selections in this year's draft. They simply possess their own picks at No. 19 and 50 in each round. However, that could change ahead of draft day.

The Raptors could decide to move one or both of these picks as the front office looks to assemble the best possible situation for the organization moving forward.

Raptors' Draft Needs

The Raptors' biggest draft need is frontcourt depth. The team does not have much size apart from starting center Jakob Poeltl, who took a step back this past season, averaging just 10.7 points and seven rebounds. For context, he averaged 14.5 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Raptors in the 2024-25 campaign.

Now that Poeltl is in his 30s, the team could benefit from injecting some youth into the position. Sandro Mamukelashvili is also expected to leave in free agency, so getting someone who can immediately replace him in the rotation would be ideal.

On top of size, the Raptors are also in need of strong three-point shooters. The Raptors ranked 21st in the NBA this season in 3-point percentage at 35.4 per cent.

Raptors Targets in the Draft

We recently wrote about 19 potential options with the No. 19 overall pick, as the Raptors could go in any direction. The team will likely target the best player available and shift the positions around later.

If the Raptors wanted some shooting help, Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz is a popular pick if he is still on the board. If the Raptors want to go for size, Michigan centre Aday Mara makes sense, although he has been rising in mock drafts over the last couple of weeks.

Raptors Pre-Draft Workouts & Rumours

According to TSN insider Josh Lewenberg, the Raptors have hosted Meleek Thomas, Bennett Stirtz, Zuby Ejiofor, Keyshawn Hall, Izaiyah Nelson, Peter Suder, Tyler Bilodeau, Michael Ajayi and Bruce Thornton for pre-draft visits.

The Raptors continue to hold pre-draft workouts. Among the prospects they've hosted so far, per sources: Meleek Thomas, Bennett Stirtz, Zuby Ejiofor, Keyshawn Hall, Izaiyah Nelson, Peter Suder, Tyler Bilodeau, Michael Ajayi, Bruce Thornton. They own picks # 19 & 50 on June 23/24. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 11, 2026

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 23 and 24 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

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