3 Busts the Raptors Must Avoid Reaching for in the NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to add another piece to their puzzle for the 2026 NBA Draft.

With the 19th overall pick, the Raptors can definitely get someone that could contribute to a title someday, but they have to be very strategic. There is a good chance they could also mess this up by taking someone a bit too early or a player who doesn't fit what the Raptors are going for.

Here's a look at three players the Raptors should avoid drafting with the No. 19 overall pick.

Allen Graves, Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves celebrates against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Graves is someone who is climbing up draft boards in recent weeks, mainly because of his potential. At 6'8", Graves fits the ideal mold for an NBA prospect, but there is a lot to his game that he needs to work on, especially his defence, which might not be up to the speed of the professional game.

For a team like the Raptors that is looking for someone to complement the core rather than adding another superstar, Toronto might not be the right place for him.

Karim Lopez, New Zealand Breakers

Lopez is another raw prospect who has been on NBA radars for a few years now. There was potential for him to enter the draft last year, but he ultimately decided to spend a second season in the NBL with the New Zealand Breakers.

In his time in the NBL, Lopez showed some flashes, averaging nearly 12 points and just over six rebounds per game this past season with the Breakers. He shot 32.6% from beyond the arc and still has a lot of things to work on with his game. It's also hard to tell whether he will be able to pick up the speed of the NBA.

Like Graves, he is better off sharpening these tools in the G-League or with a rebuilding team rather than a team looking to take the next step like the Raptors.

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Quaintance is a centre, which is arguably the top need for the Raptors coming into the draft, so he should be someone the team is looking at. Injury woes limited him to just four games this past season for Kentucky.

At just 18 years old, Quaintance is an incredibly raw prospect, and the sky is truly the limit for what he can bring in the NBA. However, if he's already dealing with injury troubles this early in his career after tearing his ACL in 2025 at Arizona State, which lingered into the following season at Kentucky, it's likely best for Toronto to stray away and go for someone with fewer injury concerns.

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