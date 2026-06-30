Trade Grade: Raptors Bring Back Kawhi Leonard in Clippers Blockbuster

The Toronto Raptors are bringing Kawhi Leonard back home.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Raptors are trading for their former Finals MVP seven years after he left them in free agency for the Los Angeles Clippers. The Raptors are sending a package headlined by Brandon Ingram in return to the Clippers.

Why Raptors Brought Kawhi Leonard Back

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry defends Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Once it was revealed that Leonard would only sign a contract extension with the Raptors, a trade to Toronto seemed inevitable. The Raptors will now have a chance to negotiate with Leonard on a new deal that could see him finish his career with Toronto.

Leonard first arrived in Canada in 2018 after being traded by the San Antonio Spurs with a year left on his contract. Now, he is back on an expiring contract, but he plans to stay with the Raptors beyond the 2026-27 season.

Leonard may be 35 years old, but he is coming off of the best offensive season of his career, averaging 27.9 points per game for the Clippers in 65 appearances last year. It's only the second time Leonard has played in 60 or more games during his Clippers tenure.

Defensively, Leonard is still an animal, averaging 1.9 steals per game. His defence, along with Scottie Barnes, should make the Raptors among the best in the league on that end of the floor. The frontcourt should give opposing teams problems throughout next season.

Is This Kawhi's Team?

Leonard is an excellent player, but the Raptors remain Scottie Barnes' team. Leonard's veteran presence should help, but this is a move to build around Barnes, at least for the prime of his career.

Leonard can still play like a superstar, but the Raptors likely view him as an equal to Barnes, not a superior option. Barnes is 10 years younger than Leonard and is coming off the best season of his career. Adding him into the mix should make the Raptors dangerous for the next two or three seasons.

The Report Card Grade

Giving up Brandon Ingram is to be expected. Although Ingram had a good year for the Raptors, they had to pounce on the opportunity to acquire him.

Not giving up Collin Murray-Boyles is what makes this grade an A-. Murray-Boyles was likely discussed in trade discussions, but the Raptors refused to move on from him. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft showed signs of being a long-term piece for the Raptors, especially during their playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Having Murray-Boyles as a complementary piece for Barnes and Leonard gives the Raptors a foundation to be a contender in the East for the upcoming season, which is all Toronto can ask for this offseason.

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