The Toronto Raptors have a collection of young players looking to establish themselves in the NBA, and their development could produce something familiar for fans who remember the franchise's championship years.

With Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead, Allen Graves and Jamison Battle among the names to watch, Toronto has the foundation for a new generation of the Bench Mob.

Remembering the Original Bench Mob

Former Toronto Raptors guard Fred Van Vleet loses his balance chasing a loose ball against Chicago Bulls | USA TODAY Sports

The original Bench Mob became one of the defining features of Toronto's rise to championship contention. During the 2017-18 season, Fred VanVleet, Delon Wright, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl and C.J. Miles helped give the Raptors a second unit that could overwhelm opponents with energy, ball movement and defensive intensity. VanVleet provided composure and shooting, Wright brought length and versatility, Siakam attacked relentlessly, and Poeltl anchored the interior. Miles added a perimeter threat and steady veteran hand that helped round out the group.

What made that unit special was its ability to change the momentum of a game. Toronto didn't have to rely exclusively on its starters to build a lead or change a game's momentum. The bench could create its own advantages, and fans developed a genuine attachment to the players responsible for it.

The group also became an important part of the franchise's transformation from the team that couldn't get over the hump to future world champions. Siakam and VanVleet eventually became critical championship-winning pieces. The next generation shouldn't be expected to replicate those results. Still, the original Bench Mob offers a blueprint for how a supporting cast can become part of a team's fundamental identity.

Collin Murray-Boyles Should Set the Tone

Knicks center Drew Eubanks battles against Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves and forward Collin Murray-Boyles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murray-Boyles is a cultural tone-setter. He is the ideal foundation of Toronto's next great bench unit. His versatility, physicality, and ability to impact possessions without dominating the ball establish what Toronto desperately needs off its bench.

His value extends beyond traditional box-score production. Murray-Boyles can defend multiple positions, attack the offensive glass, make plays for teammates and put pressure on the defence when opportunities emerge. His passing vision, ability to drive downhill, and burgeoning 3-point shot could also help him become more involved in Toronto's offensive system.

The most important factor may be his willingness to do the work that doesn't always attract attention. The original Bench Mob thrived because its members embraced their responsibilities, and Murray-Boyles has the tools to establish a similar standard.

Shead, Walter and Battle Bring Different Ingredients

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant drives to the net against Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter and guard Jamal Shead | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamal Shead, Walter and Battle offer three different skill sets that could complement Murray-Boyles.

Shead's defensive pressure and competitiveness give Toronto a guard capable of disrupting opposing ball handlers and changing the pace of a game. His ability to organize the offence and create opportunities for teammates is especially important when playing alongside younger players who are still learning how to generate consistent NBA offence.

Walter offers perimeter shooting upside and the opportunity to develop into a dependable two-way wing. His progression will be important because a young lineup needs players who can punish opponents for helping off the perimeter. If he becomes a consistent shooting threat, he could provide valuable spacing for Murray-Boyles and Shead to operate.

Battle could serve a similar purpose. His elite catch-and-shoot skill gives Toronto another potential floor-spacing option, and his ability to convert open looks could make him a useful complement to the group's more defence-oriented players, in a similar mould as CJ Miles. Establishing himself as a reliable contributor on both ends will be key to earning consistent opportunities.

Together, the three players could give Toronto a combination of defensive pressure, ball-handling and shooting. The challenge will be turning those individual strengths into a cohesive unit.

Graves and the Rest of Toronto's Depth

Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves shoots in the first half against the Detroit Pistons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen Graves also adds a range of interesting developmental skills to the equation. As he adjusts, his rebounding, energy, passing, and potential versatility could give Toronto additional options in the frontcourt. His progression will be worth monitoring as the Raptors determine which combinations work best alongside Murray-Boyles and their other young players.

The potential Bench Mob extends beyond those five names. Alijah Martin offers athleticism, ferocity and the potential for a defensive presence as a guard or undersized wing. Trayce Jackson-Davis brings energy, toughness and size, and Kyle Anderson's experience and passing could help stabilize lineups featuring several developing players. Even players like Malachi Smith, Nate Bittle, and Jaden Bradley offer fun, diverse skill sets.

Not all will become a regular part of the rotation; additions and subtractions will be made, and the Raptors will have to prioritize the players who best adapt to the established culture. Still, having diverse skill sets available gives the coaching staff flexibility.

Building an Identity of Their Own

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic and general manager Bobby Webster smile | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most important lesson from the original Bench Mob is that individual talent alone isn't enough. Toronto needs its young players to understand how their skills fit together and how they can contribute to winning basketball.

That means defending without fouling, moving the ball, taking advantage of open shots and creating extra possessions through offensive rebounding and creating turnovers. It also means recognizing that a player can have a positive impact without scoring consistently.

If these players embrace their roles and develop chemistry, Toronto could eventually have a second unit that changes the tone of a game.

It is too early to compare this group directly with the unit that helped define the Raptors' championship era. That Bench Mob earned its reputation through sustained production and meaningful contributions to winning basketball.

But the potential for a new fan-favourite group is there. Toronto has young players with complementary skill sets, additional depth to explore and an opportunity to develop an identity.

The next Bench Mob doesn't need to recreate the past. It needs to give Raptors fans something new to rally behind.

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