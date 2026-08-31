Why Raptors Could Trade for Nikola Jokic Next Summer

The Toronto Raptors should be monitoring Nikola Jokic's situation with the Denver Nuggets over the next year.

Jokic is set to make just over $59 million in the 2026-27 season, but he has a player option for 2027-28, meaning he could be a free agent as early as next summer. Jokic has spent his entire career with the Nuggets, making eight All-Star appearances in eleven seasons. He's also helped the Nuggets win the 2023 NBA championship.

The Nuggets failed to make it out of the first round for the first time since 2022 this past season, which could suggest that Denver is trending in the wrong direction. If Jokic is looking for a new start, he may look towards Toronto for that.

Why Nikola Jokic Could Entertain Raptors Trade

Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jokic likely has a relationship with Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic, who is one of just three European coaches currently in a head coaching position. Rajakovic recently spoke very highly of Jokic in an interview and it's clear that there is probably mutual respect between the two.

Rajakovic and the Raptors would certainly love to have Jokic in the fold, but a trade would likely hinge on whether the three-time MVP would consider leaving Denver, his only NBA home since 2015.

The Raptors have a glaring need at the center position, with Jakob Poeltl as the starter going into the season. Poeltl is going into his 30s, and last year saw a sharp decline in his play. The Raptors are somewhat stuck with Poeltl due to his challenging contract, but Toronto could operate with him as a backup.

It would take a king's ransom to trade for Jokic, but the Raptors would likely be one of the teams that would try and figure out what it needed to get him to Toronto.

If Jokic were to be traded, it would be in a similar way that Giannis Antetokounmpo left the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason. Antetokounmpo requested a trade to the Miami Heat and the Bucks granted it, as long as they received several players and future draft picks in return.

The Raptors would have to risk it all to have Jokic for just a couple of seasons in his 30s, but it could be what they need to finally get over the hump and win the championship for the first time since 2019.

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