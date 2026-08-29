Analyzing Raptors' Contender Window for Next Championship

After qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2022, the Toronto Raptors are establishing themselves as a contender in the Eastern Conference.

They are hoping to enter the next phase of their title push by agreeing to a trade for Kawhi Leonard, their star forward from their 2019 championship. Leonard just turned 35 and is still awaiting his fate from the league's investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers and alleged salary cap circumvention, but a trade is expected to happen soon, which will start his second stint in Toronto.

Leonard is expected to sign a contract extension upon his arrival with the Raptors, which will set up how long he will try to bring Toronto a second championship.

The Pros

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes takes jump shots before game six of the first round. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors have one of the best young stars in the league in Scottie Barnes, who has already made two All-Star appearances in his first five seasons in the league. Barnes has the potential to win Defensive Player of the Year awards throughout his career, and that should be the focal point of the Raptors moving forward.

Defensive teams have it a lot easier when it comes to trying to contend for a championship than offensive-centric teams. Barnes is still very young, at just 25 years old, and his contract doesn't expire until the end of the 2029-30 season. There's a good chance Barnes signs an extension between now and then, which would keep him in Toronto for even longer.

The hardest part of building a title contender is getting that star player, and finding that prospect is usually the first step in any possible title hope. The Raptors did that with Barnes in 2021, and they are going to keep developing him until the wheels fall

The Cons

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard gestures to fans as he is shown on the stadium video screen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors' proposed trade for Leonard is nothing but a great thing for them, as long as it goes through. The Raptors have spent pretty much this entire offseason planning for this trade to happen, so the deal needs to become official if Toronto wants to have any progress from this summer.

The Raptors expect the trade to go through, and once it does, it will start a clock for Toronto to determine how long their legitimate title hopes have. Leonard is 35 years old and likely only has three or four more good years left in him at most. The Raptors are going to want to extract every last bit of his elite play towards the championship.

Even if he regresses, Leonard at 75-80 per cent is still far better than the average NBA player, so the Raptors need to figure out how he operates next to Barnes to form a dynamic duo.

The Bottom Line

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic gestures as he directs his players against the Sacramento Kings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next Leonard years for the Raptors are going to be crucial. The team hopes to sign him to a contract extension that will keep him in Toronto for the rest of his career, however long that may be. That being said, teams that are winning championships are not led by someone in their thirties. Usually, it is someone in their twenties.

This means the Raptors have to build the team around Barnes with Leonard as his high-profile 1B option. Leonard as the second-best player on the team is a recipe for success, so as long as Barnes drives the bus and Leonard is a good backseat driver, the Raptors have a chance.

If they can extend Leonard, that pushes the window out. Ultimately, the timeline is contingent on how well Barnes grows and develops into the 1A option and if he can be the superstar that the Raptors need to win it all.

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