Pascal Siakam Opens Up on “Dark” Days With Toronto Raptors After Pacers Finals Run
Pascal Siakam didn’t take direct shots at the Toronto Raptors. He didn’t have to.
His words said plenty.
Asked about Tyrese Haliburton’s injury following Indiana’s Game 7 loss in the NBA Finals, Siakam started talking about something else. The question was about his teammate, but Siakam used the moment to reflect on where he had been mentally over the past few years and how different things feel now.
“A couple years ago, I think basketball was just, yeah, it was kind of dark for me,” he said Sunday night. “It was just not fun at all. And I got traded here and these guys, they just gave me a boost, starting with Tyrese obviously. Just playing with these guys has been so incredible. Just finding my joy for the game.”
Siakam never mentioned Toronto by name, but there was no mistaking what he meant. His final stretch with the Raptors had taken a toll. The franchise was pivoting toward Scottie Barnes and everyone could see it. The team never offered Siakam the contract extension he believed he had earned. Instead, he was left in limbo while the front office quietly weighed its options.
Eventually, the Raptors traded him to Indiana in January. By that point, the message had already been delivered. Siakam was no longer part of the plan.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri later admitted the team’s handling of the situation fell short. Communication with Siakam during the offseason had been limited and unclear. Ujiri said he personally apologized to Siakam about how he handled the situation.
“Pascal deserved over-communication, which I didn’t give him,” Ujiri said following the trade.
Now Siakam sounds like someone who has been allowed to flourish. The Pacers gave him structure and clarity. They let him play his game with a team suited to his skillset. He quickly fit in alongside Haliburton and helped lead Indiana to the NBA Finals. Even though the season ended in heartbreak, Siakam made it clear that this year meant something to him.
“I didn’t believe this was possible because of the situation I was in,” he said. “To see how amazing we did this year and all the things we accomplished, obviously there’s no moral victory because we want to win. But I’m super proud of that.”
He spoke about swagger. About happiness. About being around a group that reignited his love for the game.
“I just want to play with joy,” he said. “I lost that for a while.”