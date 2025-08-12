Raptors Mailbag: Toronto’s RJ Barrett Future, Scottie Barnes Ceiling, 2025-26 Outlook
It is the middle of August, the quietest stretch of the NBA calendar. The draft is over, free agency has slowed to a crawl, and training camp is still weeks away. With little news and most basketball chatter coming from summer runs or workout videos, it is the perfect time to open the mailbag and answer your Toronto Raptors questions.
RJ Barrett is once again the focus, with his name surfacing in trade rumours for much of the summer. What does his future look like in Toronto? What is next for Scottie Barnes? Let’s dig in.
As always, send future questions on Instagram @aaronbenrose.
Can RJ stay? And if he can improve on playing and a 3 ball, can we trade IQ and put RJ at point guard? - @archie_hzh
For RJ Barrett to fit long term with this group, he will need to become a more consistent catch-and-shoot three-point threat and a more reliable defender. Last year he shot 36.4% on catch-and-shoot threes, which is solid but not exceptional. If he can increase both his percentage and his volume from deep, it would help create more space for Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram.
As for running the point, I do not see it. Barrett can grow into a good playmaking forward, but he is not suited to be a lead guard. Immanuel Quickley is an excellent pull-up three-point shooter, something Barrett has not shown. A true lead guard needs to organize the offense, shoot, and create for others, and that is not the role Barrett is likely to develop into.
Predictions for preseason? - @587lucas2k20
People will overreact. Can that be my prediction?
They play six preseason games, and I will say they finish 4-2.
What would be your ideal return for an RJ Barrett trade if it were to occur? - @vithuran_14
The challenge is Barrett’s contract, which has not generated much league-wide interest. Everything points to Toronto wanting to move him to clear salary, but there is little appetite elsewhere to take on the two years left on his deal.
That means the focus in a trade would be on financial flexibility. Toronto likely wants to get under the luxury tax threshold, which means taking back less than Barrett’s $27.7 million next season. To make that happen, you either include draft capital or take back a less talented player.
An ideal return would look like the Ochai Agbaji trade, where Toronto targeted an undervalued player another team had given up on and turned him into a useful bench piece. It would not be a flashy deal, and fans might be underwhelmed, but that is the type of move I would aim for.
What’s the update on RJ Barrett? Are the Raptors planning on keeping him or trying to move him? - @onlyandrewn
I do not expect the Raptors to move Barrett, or anyone, until they have hired an executive to lead the team forward. Once that happens, they will likely see how the season starts before making decisions. If Barrett is moved this year, the most likely time would be near the trade deadline.
Did Dwane Casey really advance and meet with the MLSE board for the Raptors president role? - @kimonorth
All I know is what Sportsnet’s Michael Grange reported: Dwane Casey met with Keith Pelley about the job. I would be surprised if MLSE chose Casey over Bobby Webster, but it is possible.
How far can building around Scottie go? - @dunkley_ross
History suggests you need a first or second-team All-NBA player to win a championship. I am skeptical Scottie Barnes will reach that level without major growth in his shooting and ball handling. Without that leap, the Raptors’ ceiling with Barnes as their clear best player is probably a first or second-round playoff team.
That said, the roster could always be adjusted so Barnes is not the top option. If that happens, there is a path for Toronto to re-enter the title-contender conversation.
Realistic expectations for this team? - @championsleague_to
Scottie Barnes has said this team will make the playoffs. That is the message coming from the roster. You might roll your eyes and say every team says that, but Jakob Poeltl did not last year. In fact, he hinted on media day that they would not win much.
I think a realistic expectation is a play-in spot, with their season coming down to one or two games for a playoff berth. If they are healthy and playing well when that moment comes, they can win. If Brandon Ingram misses time or the team chemistry is off, they could slide back into the lottery.