Takeaways for Toronto as Raptors' Winning Steak Ends vs. Bulls
Chicago Bulls 122, Toronto Raptors 106
Shifting Priorities
The Raptors are taking the long view.
What exactly that means ahead of next week’s trade deadline remains unclear. Coming into Friday night, Toronto sat 4.5 games back of Chicago for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, and with the league’s easiest remaining schedules, a play-in push wasn’t entirely out of reach.
And yet, the focus appears to be on development.
Neither Chris Boucher nor Kelly Olynyk saw rotation minutes. Olynyk, who had missed Toronto’s last few games with a calf injury, was cleared to play but remained on the bench, marking his first DNP-coach’s decision of the season. Boucher, one of Toronto’s most impactful players in recent weeks, also sat for the first time in nearly a month. Even Bruce Brown’s playing was cut to 17 minutes, down slightly from where they’ve been for the past few weeks.
Instead, the Raptors turned to 24-year-old Orlando Robinson, giving the big man on a 10-day contract a shot as the backup center. Rookie Ja’Kobe Walter also saw extended minutes, finishing with 14 points in 18 minutes off the bench.
When asked pregame about the team’s place in the standings compared to the long-term view, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković stuck to the same message he’s preached all season: “I’m absolutely focused on improving our team and our players.”
On Friday, that message felt more evident than ever.
Quickley Returns
It’s been a challenging season for Immanuel Quickley.
The 25-year-old signed a lucrative five-year deal over the summer, expecting to be Scottie Barnes’ running mate and a cornerstone of the Raptors’ future. On paper, the fit looked seamless: Barnes, the versatile, physical forward, and Quickley, the crafty, skilled point guard.
But so far, that vision has yet to materialize. Quickley had appeared in just nine games before Friday night, sidelined by various injuries. Meanwhile, his backup, Davion Mitchell, had stepped in and helped Toronto to a 7-1 record as the starting point guard in Quickley’s absence, leading the Raptors to its best defensive stretch of the season.
Against the Bulls, Quickley reminded everyone why he’s here.
He might not be the defensive disruptor that Mitchell is, but when it comes to three-point shooting and floor spacing for Barnes, he’s Toronto’s best option. He wasted no time proving it, grabbing an offensive rebound before drifting to the corner and drilling a step-back three for the Raptors’ first points of the night.
Perhaps the most telling example of Quickley’s chemistry with Barnes came on a play that didn’t even result in points. Barnes caught the ball in the paint and began backing down Coby White, while Quickley instinctively positioned himself for a potential kick-out. When the Bulls sent a double-team, Barnes found Quickley wide open behind the arc for an ideal look that just didn’t fall.
Toronto took it easy on Quickley in his first game back, limiting him to just 15 minutes as he continues to work his way back into game shape. He was plus-5 in those minutes with 14 points and three three-pointers. The hope moving forward is the Raptor can now get a stretch with Quickley, Barnes, and RJ Barrett all on the court together for the next little while as they try to figure out exactly what they have on their hands.
Highlight of the Night
Scottie Barnes may not be heading to All-Star weekend, but he threw down a dunk contest-worthy 360 slam in transition against the Bulls in the first half. He followed it up with an alley-oop finish later in the game when Jakob Poeltl found him cutting tot he hoop before taking off for the slam dunk.
Up Next: Los Angeles Clippers
The Raptors will have the day off before a matinée game on Sunday when Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard, and the Los Angeles Clippers come to town for a 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena