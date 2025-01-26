Takeaways for Toronto in Raptors' Dominant Victory vs. Hawks
Toronto Raptors 117, Atlanta Hawks 94
Coming Together
This is what Toronto envisioned for this season.
It may have come later than anyone hoped, but the Raptors are finally starting to look like a competitive basketball team. There’s a newfound chemistry and rhythm to this group that was absent earlier in the year. They’re beginning to figure out how to win, leaning on two of their foundational cornerstones to lead the way.
Scottie Barnes has been at the heart of it all. The 23-year-old forward has emerged as a two-way force for the Raptors over the past month. Defensively, he’s been stellar, taking on some of the league’s toughest assignments while anchoring the team with sharp help rotations and timely blocks in the paint.
Offensively, Barnes overcame a slow start against Atlanta and found his groove in the second half, using his increasingly reliable turnaround jumper in the paint to ignite his scoring. He finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and fell just three assists shy of a triple-double.
Barnes has also developed impressive chemistry with RJ Barrett, even with some overlap in their offensive skill sets. Barrett attacked the paint with confidence against the Hawks, complementing Barnes' efforts with a trio of three-pointers. He was pivotal in helping Toronto extend its lead to 12 points in the third quarter. Barrett sealed the game in the fourth with a blow-by move against Dyson Daniels for an and-1 layup, finishing with 23 points on an efficient 9-for-13 shooting night.
Toronto’s defense as a whole has shown significant improvement. Davion Mitchell was outstanding in his matchup against Trae Young, holding the Hawks’ star to just 16 points and three assists. Outside of Vít Krejčí, Atlanta struggled to find any rhythm offensively, as the Raptors showcased sharp defensive rotations, disciplined closeouts, and composure in keeping the Hawks off balance.
The win marked Toronto’s third straight and fifth in its last six games. It also moved the Raptors to 6-6 in January and — for better or worse — into the league’s fifth-worst record this season.
Bench Boys
Toronto's bench is finally developing some chemistry—just in time for the trade deadline. Chris Boucher and Bruce Brown continue to show they could be valuable trade chips for contenders seeking extra bench depth.
Brown had a quieter offensive night but remains a difference-maker for the Raptors. He helped quell an early Hawks run, checking in during the first quarter and immediately turning the tide for Toronto. He took over for Gradey Dick for most of the night, giving the Raptors a little more defensive know-how.
Boucher got hot with 23 points, including a pair of threes in the second quarter. Of the two veterans, Boucher seems like Toronto's most likely trade candidate. While he may not match Brown's on-court impact, his contract makes him an easy option to move for at least second-round pick compensation.
Toronto's bench group outscored Atlanta's group 47-22 on the night as Boucher and Brown both played crucial minutes well into the fourth before garbage time.
Robinson Sees Rotation Minutes
With Kelly Olynyk sidelined by a calf strain, Toronto leaned on Orlando Robinson for rotation minutes off the bench on Saturday. The 6-foot-10 big man, who signed a 10-day contract with the Raptors last weekend, had a solid showing. He delivered an impressive block on Clint Capela from behind and showed versatility by holding his own against Trae Young on the perimeter in a pinch.
Toronto isn’t expected to keep Robinson through the trade deadline, as the team will likely want to preserve the open roster spot. However, he could be a name to watch if the Raptors need frontcourt depth later this season.
Up Next: New Orleans Pelicans
The Raptors will return home to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.