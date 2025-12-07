Raptors fall to Celtics as losing streak continues

The Toronto Raptors are disappointed after falling to the Boston Celtics 121-113 in a matinee game inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors fell behind early in the first half and could not recover. The Celtics built a lead of 18 points at halftime and led by as much as 23 during the contest.

While the Raptors cut the deficit to within six points in the final seconds, it was not enough to overcome the Celtics in a divisional battle.

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles tries to slow up Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors drop third game in a row

The Raptors were led in scoring by Brandon Ingram, who bounced back after a difficult performance against the Charlotte Hornets. Ingram scored a team-high 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the floor. Scottie Barnes was behind Ingram with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting. He also had 11 rebounds for a double-double.

Four other Raptors scored in double figures, including Sandro Mamukelashvili (14), Immanuel Quickley (11), Ochai Agbaji (11), A.J. Lawson (10) and Jakob Poeltl (10).

Jaylen Brown matched Ingram with a game-high 30 points. Derrick White complemented him nicely with 27 points of his own. Payton Pritchard added 15 points while Anfernee Simons had 12 off the bench. Neemias Queta also was in double figures with 11 points.

This game makes it abundantly clear if it wasn't already that the Raptors are a much better team with RJ Barrett on the floor. Barrett has missed the last eight games of the season with a knee sprain and there is no guarantee that he will be back for the Raptors soon.

The Raptors are in a bit of a funk and haven't been able to figure things out at home. After falling in heartbreaking fashion against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Raptors have struggled to find a rhythm.

They should have a long film session and practice ahead of their game against the Knicks with a trip to Las Vegas on the line for the NBA Cup semifinal. During that time, the Raptors have to identify what hasn't been working and what they need to do in order to get themselves back in the win column.

The Raptors will now get ready for their NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on Amazon Prime Video.