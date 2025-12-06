Raptors flop in season-worst loss vs. Hornets

The Toronto Raptors are frustrated after their worst loss of the season against the Charlotte Hornets, a 111-86 drubbing at home in front of their fans.

Many of those fans were going to the exits before the final whistle because the Raptors simply didn't have it against the Hornets. Their tough effort last night against the Los Angeles Lakers zapped a lot of their energy, preventing them from giving it 100 per cent against the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel and center Ryan Kalkbrenner and Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors can't hang vs. Hornets

The Raptors will look to give it another go on Sunday when they face off against the Boston Celtics. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.