Lakers Reporter Shares Raptors Asking Price for Jakob Poeltl
Prying Jakob Poeltl away from the Toronto Raptors won’t be easy.
According to Dan Woike of the LA Times, Toronto is seeking a return greater than a first-round pick and possibly even two to part with the Austrian center ahead of next week’s trade deadline.
Poeltl has been a key piece for the Raptors since they reacquired him from San Antonio two years ago, filling a crucial frontcourt void. He remains the team’s most reliable defensive big, which makes trading him a challenge despite reported interest from multiple teams, per Marc Stein. Toronto is said to be reluctant to move Poeltl, who has multiple years remaining on his current contract.
One team connected to the center trade market is the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony Davis recently told ESPN’s Shams Charania that he would prefer to play power forward alongside another big man. However, despite the potential fit, Woike reports the Lakers are not expected to pursue Poeltl. Los Angeles has two future first-round picks available to trade and would likely have to include Rui Hachimura in any deal for Poeltl.
It remains unclear which teams have inquired about Poeltl, who is having a career season, averaging 14.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.
Meanwhile, Toronto appears more open to moving Kelly Olynyk, per Stein. The 33-year-old remains a valuable offensive contributor despite his defensive limitations and is averaging 7 points while shooting 48.6 percent from three-point range this season.
Chris Boucher and Bruce Brown are among the players most likely to be moved by the Raptors ahead of the deadline.