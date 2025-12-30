Nikola Jokic injury affects Nuggets vs. Raptors game

The Toronto Raptors are facing off against the Denver Nuggets in their next game, who will look a little different on the court than they have all season long.

Nikola Jokic, the front-runner for this year's MVP award, suffered a hyperextension with his knee in the team's most recent game against the Miami Heat. The injury will keep him out for at least a month, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania. This means the Nuggets won't have him on the court when they play against the Raptors.

"Just in: Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic has been diagnosed with a hyperextension in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. An immense sigh of relief as tests show the three-time NBA MVP's knee ligaments are intact," Charania tweeted.

"Jokic is in the midst of a historic campaign so far and this will be the most time he has ever missed through 11 NBA seasons, having played in 69-70+ games in all 10 previous years. Denver avoided a catastrophic injury Monday night in Miami but now is down four of five starters."

Nuggets losing Jokic gives Raptors a reprieve

The Raptors would have had a tough time defending Jokic, especially with the team's lack of size with Jakob Poeltl on the sidelines with a back injury, so this timing is really working in Toronto's favour.

The Nuggets have also been playing without Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, which means Canadian guard Jamal Murray will be the only regular starter available for Denver.

Meanwhile, the Raptors should be getting RJ Barrett back for his second game after missing 15 games with a knee sprain. Barrett returned to action for the Raptors against the Golden State Warriors, but sat out in the team's win against the Orlando Magic as it fell on the second night of a back-to-back.

Poeltl should be the only player on the injury report for the Raptors, but they will have some reinforcements at the centre position after signing Mo Bamba to a one-year deal. Bamba's deal was made official yesterday and he played hours later in the win against the Magic, the team that drafted him No. 6 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Tip-off between the Nuggets and Raptors is scheduled for New Year's Eve at 7:30pm ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

