Raptors Coach Shares his Excitement For Latest Free Agent Addition
Bruno Fernando didn't have to wait long.
Barely three days transpired between the Atlanta Hawks' decision to waive Fernando and news first breaking — courtesy of Sportsnet's Blake Murphy — that the Toronto Raptors planned to scoop up the 6-foot-9 big man. Toronto pounced quickly, offering Fernando a non-guaranteed contract and an invite to compete in training camp this summer.
"We jumped on him right away," Raptors coach Darko Rajakoivć told ESPN. "Obviously, we've been following him for years now and we know a lot about him. Just the opportunity to get to bring him on our team - we are really excited about that."
Fernando, 25, has spent five years in the NBA and has yet to carve out a consistent role. He averaged a career-high 15.2 minutes, 6.3 points, and 4.3 rebounds per game last season for the Hawks across 45 games and according to Rajakoivć has some untapped potential still to show.
"He wants to help the team win in any way that he can. He is able to do multiple things on defense, to guard multiple positions. On offense, he's a great holder. I think he's a little bit underestimated as a passer," Rajaković said to ESPN.
The Angolan-born big man joins Toronto as another depth frontcourt player alongside Jakob Poeltl, Kelly Olynyk, and rookies Ulrich Chomche, and Branden Carlson in training camp for the Raptors. He'll compete for one open roster spot on Toronto's regular season roster with the Raptors expected to make one more addition before training camp.
"We'll see how he's going to fit into our system, but I think that he's a really good fit for us," Rajaković continued.
Fernando was the 34th pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2019 NBA draft out of Maryland where he spent two seasons with the Terrapins. He was traded to the Atlanta where he spent his first two seasons in the league. Since then, he's played for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets before returning to Atlanta at the trade deadline in 2023.