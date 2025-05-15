Toronto Raptors Pre-Draft Tracker: Workouts, Interviews, and Updates
With the 2025 NBA Draft getting closer, the Toronto Raptors are continuing their prep behind the scenes. This page will track every known workout and interview the team has conducted with draft-eligible prospects, based on reports from various news outlets and players themselves. It will be updated regularly as more names emerge.
Workouts and interviews can offer a glimpse into who the Raptors are considering, but they’re not guarantees. Sometimes the team will draft a player they never brought in for a workout. That was the case last year when Toronto selected Ja’Kobe Walter without a visit.
Still, this tracker helps provide context for the team’s scouting process and what direction they might be leaning as the draft approaches.
Derik Queen | C | Maryland
The Raptors reportedly interviewed the Maryland big man on May 14 in Chicago, per Sportsnet's Michael Grange.
Queen is widely viewed as one of the top centers in the draft and is projected to go in the lottery. He’d give the Raptors a young backup behind Jakob Poeltl with room to develop and could add some offensive upside to the second unit.
Tre Johnson | G | Texas
Toronto reportedly met with Texas freshman Tre Johnson in Chicago, per Josh Robbins of the Athletic.
Johnson is one of the most explosive offensive guards in the class and is expected to be off the board before Toronto picks at No. 9. If the Raptors are interested in the 6-foot-5 guard, it would likely take a move into the top five or six to get him.
Jase Richardson | G | Michigan State
The Raptors are said to have interviewed Michigan State's Jase Richardson at the draft combine, per Josh Robbins of the Athletic.
Richardson, the son of former NBA guard Jason Richardson, broke out this past season at Michigan State as a crafty, undersized point guard with strong scoring instincts. He’s projected to go in the middle of the first round.
Collin Murray-Boyles | F | South Carolina
Toronto reportedly interviewed South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyes at the draft combine, per Libaan Osman of the Toronto Star.
Murray-Boyles is viewed as one of the top and most versatile defensive wings in this year’s draft. He’d give Toronto another multi-positional defender in the mold of Scottie Barnes and is projected to go right around the Raptors’ pick at No. 9.
Alex Toohey | F | Sydney, Australia
Toronto will reportedly workout Alex Toohey later this summer, per Sportsnet's Michael Grange.
The 6-foot-8 Australian is a versatile forward and skilled playmaker who’s still developing on both ends of the floor. He’s projected to be a second-round pick and could be a target for Toronto at No. 39.
Sion James | G | Duke
Toronto will reportedly meet with Sion James on May 15 in Chicago, per Sportsnet's Michael Grange.
A fifth-year senior from Duke, James profiles as a 3-and-D guard and measured just over 6-foot-4 at the draft combine. He’s projected to go in the second round, likely after Toronto's pick at No. 39.
More to come.