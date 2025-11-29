Five Raptors observations after first quarter of season

The Toronto Raptors are about a quarter of the way done with the regular season, going 14-5 in their first 19 games.

Here's a look at five things of note from the Raptors' first quarter of the season and a preview of what's to come:

Raptors' win streak is pleasant, but not much of a surprise

After starting 1-4, it looked like the Raptors were going to struggle, especially on defence. However, winning 13 of their last 14 games has put the Raptors in a far different trajectory than they were on a month ago.

The Raptors defence began to improve as the season went on, so it wasn't expected for them to be at their worst at the beginning of the year. Now that they have settled down, the Raptors are looking like the team they preached they would become at the end of last season.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes controls the ball as Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Raptors taking advantage of easy schedule

The Raptors have had the sixth-easiest schedule so far this season. During their nine-game win streak, six of their victories have come against teams currently in the lottery in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors have no control of their schedule. They are beating whoever is in front of them, but it will be intriguing to see if they can maintain this level when they face tougher teams later in the season.

Brandon Ingram has changed things for the better

There was skepticism in the Raptors' direction when they traded for New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram back in February. That skepticism has been met with optimism this season as the Raptors have been winning largely because of his efforts.

Ingram's injuries last season were a concern, but he has stayed healthy for the Raptors, proving what he can become for the team when on the court.

Raptors have been fortunate with injuries

Ingram hasn't been the only one healthy for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley haven't missed any games yet for Toronto either.

They have seen RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl and rookie Collin Murray-Boyles sidelined for a few games, but they haven't had too many out at one specific time, which is working in the Raptors' favour.

Are the Raptors really legit?

The Raptors' 19 games is a large enough sample size to say that they should be competing for a playoff spot this season. Their ceiling may be higher than it was before the season, but that's a reward of the hard work they have shown so far this year.

It remains to be seen whether the Raptors can be viewed as a true championship contender. If they go 14-5 in their next 19 games again, then it will be much easier to utter that statement, but the jury is still out on them.