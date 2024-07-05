Raptors Mailbag: 2024-25 Expectations & What's Next for Bruce Brown & Gary Trent Jr.
With the draft in the rearview mirror and free agency well underway, I figured it's a good time to touch base on the Toronto Raptors offseason and answer a few mailbag questions.
As always, if you have any questions feel free to send me a direct message on Instagram @aaronbenrose or post your question when I send out a callout for mailbag questions.
Without further ado:
Where do you grade this FA – Jimmy_yourmortgagemap
There really isn't much to grade. The only free agent signing Toronto has made is Garrett Temple to a minimum contract and I don't anticipate the Raptors make any sort of noteworthy move in free agency.
Considering Toronto's track record in free agency, maybe not making a move is a good sign. Virtually all of Toronto's recent signings have not panned out. That said, if Toronto loses Gary Trent Jr. for nothing, as I expect, it'll be a tough look for the organization.
For now, I'll give Toronto a 6 out of 10. It's a passing grade but nothing exciting.
What’s happening with Bruce Brown – Mjamscoop
Toronto would like to trade him. That's been the case since the organization acquired Brown in January, but it hasn't been as easy as anyone expected. The Raptors would have moved him for a first-round pick at the trade deadline but a deal never materialized. I'm skeptical the Raptors will ever get a first-round pick for him.
He's essentially a human trade exception for the organization and if someone is looking for a $23 million expiring contract or a playoff rotation player, Toronto would be happy to move him. Until then, he'll remain in trade limbo.
Top 8 east teams: Celtics, Knicks, Sixers, Bucks, Magic, Heat, Pacers, Cavs. Where are the Raps? – Craigedmunds4
This seems about right. I'd put Toronto in that group right below those top eight teams in a category alongside the Atlanta Hawks and maybe the Chicago Bulls.
I don't think Toronto will be as bad as Detroit, Charlotte, Washington, or Brooklyn next season unless the organization moves on from Jakob Poeltl. Barring injuries, the Raptors are probably in the play-in mix next season.
Are all the new players better than GTJ – inthebeaches
Nope. I don't think any of them are.
The Raptors drafted Ja'Kobe Walter as a replacement for Trent, though I don't imagine he'll be as good as Trent as a rookie. Davion Mitchell and Sasha Vezenkov aren't at Trent's level right now. Trent would make the Raptors better next season, but it looks like Toronto wants to give those shot attempts to other players like Walter and Gradey Dick. It's an understandable decision even if it makes the Raptors less talented in the short term.
Who gets more minutes Walker or Dick – chattahayden
I'd bet on Dick for now. I think there's a reasonable chance Dick starts too. I could see that fifth starting spot potentially going to Brown, Kelly Olynyk, or Vezenkov, but I think Dick might be the favorite to start right now.
Do we keep Trent if we can sign him at $14 million? What’s the high watermark for keeping him? – kay_way_elle_ee
Toronto doesn't have $14 million in space below the luxury tax to spend on Trent. I really don't think there's any realistic number Toronto would re-sign Trent for. That ship appears to have sailed.
Do you think Branden Carlson is going to be in the regular rotation – Declan_dupuis
Probably not. He'll certainly see playing time at some point this year when Olynyk or Poeltl need a night off, but if they're healthy, I think Carlson is out of the rotation.
Does Kelly play back up 5 or does Boucher get some mins at the 5 – matt_950
Chris Boucher wasn't in the rotation at the start of last season and I don't think that will change this year. Toronto would very much like to move on from Boucher but so far hasn't found a suitor for him.
I wouldn't even be that surprised if Toronto opted to waive Boucher. It would be an unfortunate end to what's been a pretty good career in Toronto for Boucher, but at this point, he simply doesn't fit with the direction or style of the organization.
Ceiling and floor of this team talent wise? 6th seed ceiling? First round exit? – Yohan.dabir
I would be pretty surprised if the Raptors managed to be a top-eight team in the East next year, let alone top-six. Barring injuries to one of those top eight teams, it seems like that group is pretty much locked in and Toronto is in a tier below that group.
As for the floor, I think we saw it late last season. If this team deals with injuries next season, it could get very bleak, very quickly. I think they'll be OK to start the season, but if they opt to tank at the trade deadline or thereabouts, this team could get really bad in a hurry.