NBA Insider Shares Latest on Bruce Brown's Future with Raptors
It sounds like the Toronto Raptors won’t be prioritizing cap space this summer.
The organization is reportedly expected to pick up Bruce Brown’s team option for next season, HoopsHype reported Tuesday. The report echoes previous reporting from Doug Smith of the Toronto Star who previously reported Toronto plans to trade Brown at some point around the draft later this summer.
Brown is set to earn $23 million next season on a team option that Toronto has until June 29th to pick up.
If the organization does pick up Brown’s option, the Raptors will essentially have no pathway to significant cap space, and will likely keep Gary Trent Jr., re-sign Immanuel Quickley, and use the mid-level exception to add to the roster this summer.
The other option for Toronto would be to decline Brown’s option and renounce the rights to Trent, creating just less than $30 million in salary cap space to use in free agency.
The Raptors have never been successful in free agency, but nearly $30 million in space would provide Toronto with a rare opportunity to attract at least one valuable player.
Toronto had looked into moving Brown at the trade deadline but was unable to find a suitor willing to part with a first-round pick. Considering his contract size, it’s unlikely that changes at the draft, but it’s possible the market is bigger and that helps the Raptors get back a little more for the 27-year-old guard.
The Raptors acquired Brown in the January deal with Indiana for Pascal Siakam. He played in 34 games for Toronto, averaging 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 48.1% from the floor and 31.7% from behind the arc.