Raptors Explain New Post-Game Prize
The Toronto Raptors have a new post-game prize this season.
Remember last season when Toronto unveiled its player-of-the-game chain? Every time the Raptors won a game last season the coaching staff awarded a massive gold chain to the player or person who most exemplified the team’s culture in the win.
This year there’s a new prize.
Toronto unveiled a new “lockdown king” crown earlier this week. The crown is awarded to the player who brings the best defensive effort, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said Wednesday. It’s not going to be given out every game, but when someone shows off notable energy and defensive ability, they’ll be awarded the giant grown to wear in the post-game locker room.
The idea first came about during the offseason when the coaching staff got together and decided it wanted to give out an award to emphasize defensive fortitude. Assistant coach Mery Andrade took it from there, sourcing the appropriate crown for the award.
Garrett Temple earned the crown on Monday following a two-steal, one-block performance in 10 minutes off the bench against the Indiana Pacers.
“He was in the right spot every time. He was disciplined to know personnel. He was engaged, dive on the ball, like everything that he did for in that game for us, he really deserved it,” Rajaković said.
For Temple, the crown and similar post-game prizes are a recent evolution in coaching that he’s seen over the past few years. The New Orleans Pelicans had something similar a few years back, he said, and there’s been a trend among some coaches to really incentivize specific parts of the game.
“It gets guys up. It gets guys hyped. Guys are vying for accolades and obviously, they all come with wins at the end of the day,” Temple said. “There's no such thing as lockdown king or the little rolling chain if you don't win the game. So at the end of the day, it's about winning the game.”