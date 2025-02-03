Raptors Fans Boo U.S. National Anthem Amid Trade Tensions
The United States national anthem has long been a staple of pregame ceremonies but on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena, it became something else. The moment "The Star-Spangled Banner" began, the crowd erupted. The boos were loud. They were immediate. They were unrelenting.
For the second consecutive night, Canadian fans made their frustrations known. On Saturday, a similar scene unfolded before an Ottawa Senators game. The reason was clear: U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly imposed 25 percent tariffs on Canadian exports, a move that triggered swift retaliation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
With 15-year-old Kyra Daniel singing, the jeers persisted through the opening lines before eventually fading, replaced by applause when she finished. It wasn’t about her. It was about what her song represented at that moment.
“I think it’s pretty obvious with the rules that have been put on for [Canada] and all,” said Raptors forward Chris Boucher, a Montreal native. “So obviously they wanted to be heard and I think they definitely did that today.”
The unease in the arena mirrored the broader anxiety over the escalating trade war. Trump had long threatened tariffs, and when they finally arrived, and Canada’s response was just as swift—25 percent tariffs on $20 billion worth of American goods, with another $85 billion on the table. In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford ordered American liquor removed from the province’s stores.
Sports aren’t usually the place for this kind of political theater. Booing anthems is rare, even in heated international competition. But this wasn’t just about sports. It was about something bigger.
“Have you ever seen us get taxed like that? No?” Boucher said when asked if he had ever witnessed such a reaction to an anthem.
Then came "O Canada." If the first anthem was about protest, this one was about pride. The arena roared. The words "strong and free" carried an extra weight, the final lines met with a swelling cheer. It felt like a statement, the kind that goes beyond the scoreboard.