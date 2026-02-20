Raptors Bench Jakob Poeltl vs. Bulls, But It Shouldn't Stay That Way

Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl is feeling good after playing 16 minutes off the bench in the team's 110-101 win against the Chicago Bulls.

It was the first game after the All-Star break and just the second appearance for the big man since coming back from a long-term back injury. However, the Raptors opted to have him come off the bench in favour of rookie Collin Murray-Boyles. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic explained why the team made the decision to go with Murray-Boyles over Poeltl in the starting lineup.

“Going into this game, we were thinking (Guerschon) Yabusele or (Jalen) Smith were starting. We knew the best thing to do [against centres that spread the floor] was switching more. I talked to Jak, so he was completely fine coming off the bench. (With) Nick Richards was coming off the bench,” Rajakovic said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

“We were trying to match him up with those minutes (against a more traditional centre). And also, I’m really intrigued to see what it looks like with Jamal (Shead) on the floor and some of the other guys in the second unit.”

Jakob Poeltl Should Return to Starting Lineup Soon

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Rajakovic's reasoning to go with Murray-Boyles over Poeltl is sound. The Bulls are one of the smallest teams in the league, and they tend to play without a centre, especially now that Nikola Vucevic is no longer on the team.

However, this should not be the case when the playoffs come around. Every playoff-caliber team in the Eastern Conference has an established big man. Those players include Jalen Duren, Vucevic, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jarrett Allen. Poeltl will be needed in those positions, while Murray-Boyles can help in those spots while also defending other players along the perimeter.

Getting Poeltl is back for the second half of the season is huge for the Raptors. They needed a big man at the deadline, and this is essentially who they ended up getting. They need to bring him along slowly but surely as the second half of the season comes along because they need to make sure he is healthy for the postseason.

Poeltl's role on the Raptors is incredibly important as he is the only one in the rotation, and the roster, who can offer size to match other teams. Keeping him healthy should be a primary goal for the Raptors with 26 games left on the schedule.

Poeltl and the Raptors are back in action when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.