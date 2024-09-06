Raptors Draft: Picking Top Games as Television Executives for This Year
The Toronto Raptors schedule this season is going to force some tough decisions by the decision-makers at TSN and Sportsnet.
Every year the two television networks hold a draft to determine which network will broadcast which games. Typically there are some obvious picks to go at the top of the draft, the return of a marquee player like Kyle Lowry, for example, or a superstar coming to town for a big-time game. This year, though, there's no clear-cut obvious choice and the number of games running up against football and Toronto Maple Leafs games creates headaches for executives.
With that said, here's how I think I would draft the games:
No. 1: Nov. 1 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
When in doubt, just draft LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 1 pick. The fear whenever the Lakers come to town is James or Anthony Davis will take the night off. This year, though, it's an early season game and the Lakers won't be on a back-to-back, meaning the chances of the two Lakers stars playing is pretty high.
Add to that the potential of Bronny James being with the team, the fact it's an early season game before Toronto may be out of the playoff picture, and it could be one of the last times James plays in the city, this seems like a pretty easy choice to go No. 1.
No. 2: Oct. 23 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers may not be a marquee draw, but it's the season opener at home for the Raptors and that should bring in viewers. It'll be the first look at Scottie Barnes since last year's season-ending injury and the start of a new season tends to bring new hope. Barnes against Evan Mobley is an interesting storyline and it should be a relatively competitive game.
No. 3: Oct. 25 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Toronto's second game of the season will be another homecoming for Kyle Lowry and Nick Nurse. Considering this season doesn't have any former fan favorites making their first return to Toronto, picking the Philadelphia 76ers with a healthy Joel Embiid this early in the year seems like a good choice. We don't know how many more times Lowry will be playing in Toronto, so if I was a television executive I'd scoop this one up early in the draft.
No. 4: Dec. 3 vs. Indiana Pacers
This is where the draft starts to get really tough and complicated. All the other big Raptors games are against football games and that's going to hurt ratings significantly. I'd prefer to take the first Pacers game of the year, but it's on a Monday against a Dallas Cowboys game, so I'm going to settle for the second game.
It won't have the fanfare of Pascal Siakam's first return to Toronto, but it's still a former Raptors legend returning home in what should be a relatively competitive game. It may not be the most exciting game, but considering it's not up against football or the Maple Leafs, I think it's the pick.
No. 5: Jan. 15 vs. Boston Celtics
I'm trying hard to avoid any Thursday, Monday, or Sunday football games here, so I've settled on the Boston Celtics first game in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 15. It's the reigning champions and one of Toronto's biggest rivals in a game that doesn't run up against football or the Maple Leafs. Boston should have the best team in the East this year and even without one true superstar player, the Celtics should bring enough firepower to draw viewers on an otherwise quiet night.
Games in consideration:
- Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets on Monday, Oct. 28
- Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers on Monday, Nov. 18
- Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Dec. 5
- Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, Dec. 7
- Raptors vs. Houston Rockets on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors on Monday, Jan. 13
- Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, March 23